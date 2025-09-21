BBNaija’s Saskay enrolled at Belgian university for Master’s

BBNaija star Tsakute “Saskay” Jonah announced on her Instagram page that she returned to school to pursue a Master’s degree in Global Security and Strategy, after waiting five years for the opportunity.

Although she withheld the institution’s name, her photos revealed that she had enrolled at Vrije Universiteit in Brussels, Belgium.

Saskay admitted that she almost gave up last year when she registered for a course she was not passionate about.

She appreciated her sisters and friends for their support throughout the process, recalling that she often cried herself to sleep.

Saskay rose to fame after appearing on Big Brother Naija Season 6.

Nkechi Blessing’s gym photo

Actress Nkechi Blessing explained on her Instagram page that she went to the gym to stay fit and healthy, not for a fashion show, after an unflattering photo of her circulated online.

The image, which showed her seated in a relaxed posture during a workout session with her stomach visibly pronounced, quickly spread on social media.

Blessing dismissed the criticism, insisting that her focus remained on her health journey. She also cursed the person who secretly snapped and posted the photo.

The 36-year-old actress is known for films such as “Fate of Alakada”, “Omoge Lekki”, “City Hustlers” and “Ada Omo Daddy.”

Why Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy rarely collaborate – Ubi Franklin

Talent manager Ubi Franklin revealed on the Afropolitan podcast that fame and competition within the Nigerian music industry had made collaborations between Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy unlikely.

He stressed that while the artistes themselves might not harbour personal grudges, the environment around them fuelled rivalry.

Franklin, 39, founded Made Men Music Group (Triple MG) and Instant Apartment, and previously served as Special Adviser on Tourism to former Cross River State governor Benedict Ayade.

Bovi, wife celebrated 16 years of marriage

Comedian Bovi Ugboma and his wife, Kris Asimonye Ugboma, marked their 16th wedding anniversary with family photos posted on Instagram.

The couple tied the knot in 2009 and have three children, two boys and a girl.

Bovi, 45, graduated in Theatre Arts from Delta State University, Abraka, and launched his career in April 2007 with the sitcom “Extended Family”, which he wrote and produced. The show enjoyed massive popularity.

Vee vs dating in Lagos

Former BBNaija housemate Victoria “Vee” Adeyele revealed in a viral video that dating in Lagos had been difficult, and she admitted that her main priority was to avoid getting pregnant by the wrong man.

The 29-year-old explained that her single status reflected a deliberate strategy of self-preservation rather than a lack of opportunity.

She described her dating life as based on calculated choices rather than chance, saying she preferred to learn from signs rather than personal experience.

Vee first gained public attention on BBNaija 2020, where she formed a romantic relationship with fellow housemate Neo Akpofure.

Chef Dammy denied GWR bean attempt

Nigerian chef Damilola “Chef Dammy” Adeparusi denied rumours on her Instagram page that she planned to attempt a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the largest pot of beans.

The speculation surfaced after Hilda Baci received GWR certification for cooking the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice.

Chef Dammy explained that embarking on such a project was impossible.

She congratulated Hilda and the event sponsors, stressing that the achievement was a collective win for West Africans.

Comedian Remote, wife welcomed second child

Comedian Tolulope “Remote” Olayiwola announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Tinuade, had welcomed their second child.

He posted photos from Tinuade’s maternity shoot and a video of them at the hospital with the newborn.

Remote praised his wife’s strength throughout the pregnancy.

The couple married in 2020 and welcomed their first child, a boy, in 2022.

Tiwa Savage revealed she wanted more boys

Singer Tiwa Savage disclosed on the JMatt Show that she desired more sons and had frozen her eggs to preserve their quality.

She explained that her decision stemmed from her age and the need to protect her reproductive health.

Savage married Tunji “TeeBillz” Balogun in 2013, and they welcomed their son Jamal in 2015 before divorcing in 2018.

In May, the 45-year-old singer revealed that she avoided relationships with Nigerian men because of what she described as their “lack of romance.”

Dayo Amusa published HIV test result

Actress Dayo Amusa posted her HIV test result on Instagram after withdrawing the case against a content creator who falsely claimed she was living with the virus.

In July, Olaoluwa Segun released a video naming Amusa and other actors as HIV positive.

Amusa clarified that she only participated in an HIV awareness video in 2019, condemned Segun’s actions, and vowed to make him a “scapegoat.”

She later revealed that she dropped the case after learning he had recently lost his mother and following pleas from relatives, including his lawyer uncle.

Adekunle Gold vs Beyoncé

Singer Adekunle Gold disclosed in a newsletter sent to PREMIUM TIMES that Beyoncé’s team rejected “Simile”, a track from his upcoming album “Fuji”, due for release on 3 October.

He explained that the album chronicled his personal journey, including grief, victories, fatherhood, and lessons learnt.

Gold revealed that “Simile”, a Yoruba word meaning “rest on me”, originated from one of his lowest moments following his father’s death in 2019.

He added that Beyoncé’s team once contacted him to write for her “Lion King” project, but he channelled his emotions into his own music instead.

Idris Elba hailed Lagos as ‘the most amazing city in the world’

British actor Idris Elba described Lagos as the “most amazing city in the world” during an interview with “etalk TV” at the TIFF Tribute Awards.

Reflecting on filming his “Dust to Dreams” project in Nigeria, Elba praised the country’s vast talent pool and recalled many incredible experiences in Lagos.

He highlighted one standout moment when British-Nigerian singer Seal acted in his native Nigerian accent, honouring his heritage.

Maraji welcomed third child with husband

Comedian Gloria “Maraji” Oloruntobi announced on Instagram that she and her husband Joshua Mensah welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on 15 September.

In 2021, Maraji revealed that she and Joshua held a private wedding in Ghana.

They welcomed their first child in 2022 and their second in January 2024.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s cancer update

SPAC Nation founder Pastor Tobi Adegboyega revealed in a viral video that he was recovering well after cancer surgery.

Adegboyega disclosed in June that he had been diagnosed with cancer and had undergone surgery. He announced that he was preparing for chemotherapy as the next stage of treatment.

He said that while some Nigerians dismissed such diagnoses as “not your portion”, he faced reality with courage.

Seyi Shay said Sound Sultan’s death nearly ended her career

Singer Seyi Shay revealed on TVC that the death of Sound Sultan nearly made her quit music.

She described the late singer as her mentor, father figure, and best friend, recalling that he brought her to Nigeria and introduced her to the industry.

Shay recounted living with Sultan and his wife in Festac, Lagos, for a year when she first relocated.

She admitted that the most painful part of his death was missing the chance to see him one last time. She had planned to visit him in New York during a filming break, especially since he had asked her to bring him something special.

Sound Sultan died on 11 July 2021, aged 44, after a four-year battle with blood cancer.

2Baba’s mother-in-law

Philomena Osawaru, mother-in-law of music legend Innocent “2Baba” Idibia, said it was a joy to have him as her son-in-law on the singer’s 50th birthday.

This newspaper reported that the “African Queen” crooner turned 50 and received tributes from President Bola Tinubu, friends, family, fans, and well-wishers.

In a viral video, Mrs Osawaru described 2Baba as an “amazing” son-in-law.

She said, knowing the singer was beautiful and privileged.

In another video, she told the singer she hopes to see his children next time she visits.