Invasion of our offices by FCTA officials embarrassing—FIRS

. Demands apology, says tax agency owes no ground rent on rented, owned properties

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has expressed strong displeasure over the embarrassing invasion of two of its offices by officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to enforce non-payment of ground rent.

Addressing a press conference at the Revenue House in Abuja on Monday, the Director, Facility Management Department of FIRS, Mr Tyofa Abeghe Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Kunle Ogidi, the Media Team, Dare Adekanmbi, Collins Omokaro and Arabirin Aderonke Atoyebi all demanded an apology from the FCTA officials for the unjustifiable invasion, having acted in error.

Refuting the allegation that FIRS owed 25-year ground on two of its office at No 12 and 14, Sokode Crescent, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, Abeghe said nothing could be further from the truth on the claim as FIRS had paid the said money.

He said a demand notice from Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS) dated September 2023, asking for ground rent on the properties was honoured with a payment of N2, 364, 003 three months after the notice was issued.

Frustrated that the payment had not receipted and treasury receipt issued, Abeghe wrote a letter dated February 19, 2024, requesting that the payment be confirmed and same receipted.

The letter, which was duly acknowledged by the front desk office of AGIS, was neither responded to nor the payment receipted.

In his own remarks, the Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Ogidi condemned what he described as administrative rascality of the FCTA officials, adding that they would have known the ground rent had been paid if they had done due diligence.

“As a law-abiding agency, FIRS does not owe FCTA ground rent on any of its offices in FCT on anywhere, including the ones invaded by these officials.

“For clarity, on the two offices sealed which are located on Plot 627, Sokode Crescent, a sum of N2, 364, 003.26 covering ground rent on the properties for the fiscal year 2000 to 2024 has since been paid.

“FIRS has about seven offices in Sokode Crescent alone. Why are we going to pay ground rent on others and leave only two? Does that make sense?” asked the Special Adviser Media, Dare Adekanmbi.

In their own remarks, Omokaro and Arabirin Atoyebi stressed the need to nurture and strengthen inter-agency collaboration to avoid future occurrence, while also apologising to the members of staff and taxpayers who were traumatised during the invasion.

