Nollywood actress and brand influencer Monalisa Stephen, famous for her roles in Mami Wata (2023) and Breaded Life (2021), is dead.

The plus-sized model died on Tuesday, as confirmed by her immediate sister.

The late actress’s death was announced on Wednesday in an Instagram post by the Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood (BON), Seun Oloketuyi.

In his post, Mr Oloketunyi wrote: “Brand influencer Monalisa Ayobami St

ephen is dead, she died yesterday in Lagos after losing the fight against Low sugar and internal bleeding. Her immediate younger sister confirmed the death of this hardworking and beautiful soul”

The model’s last Instagram post was on 29 April, where she danced to Afrobeat star Davido’s music, “10 Kilo.” Regarding the song’s lyrics, she said the post was for all the confident women she admired.

The body-positivity actress is known for advocating for plus-sized women on social media.

