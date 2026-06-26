Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has paid an emotional tribute to the late Alex Ekubo, describing him as “a man of honour” whose death has left a deep void in the Nigerian film industry.

The late actor often starred alongside Mr Edochie, frequently playing the role of his son. Mr Edochie, 79, broke his silence days after Ekubo was laid to rest in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State, reflecting on their encounters and revealing that the late star had been planning his 80th birthday celebration for next year.

In a post shared on Instagram on Thursday, the veteran actor reflected on the fleeting nature of life, borrowing from William Shakespeare’s famous line: “All the world is a stage, and all men and women are mere players; they have their exits, and they have their entrances.”

“Finally, my son Alex Ekubo has been laid to rest. May the good Lord accept his gentle soul and grant him eternal rest,” Mr Edochie said.

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The late Mr Ekubo died on 11 May at the age of 40 after a private battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer. His funeral rites began with a service of songs held on 10 June at The Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos, followed by a wake in Arochukwu, Abia State. He was buried on 18 June at his family compound after a funeral service attended by relatives, friends, and several Nollywood stars.

Meeting Alex

The veteran actor recounted meeting Ekubo on three occasions, each of which, he said, revealed the late actor’s humility, generosity, and respect for elders.

According to him, their first meeting occurred when Ekubo arrived at his hotel with a cow and traditional Ogene dancers to personally invite him to the premiere of a film he produced alongside fellow actor Stan Nze.

Mr Edochie said the reception he received at the event remains one of the most memorable moments of his career. “I was ushered onto the red carpet by a masquerade. It was the biggest welcome I had ever received in Lagos. I am never likely to forget it,” he said.

The actor also recalled another visit during which Ekubo arrived with his siblings to welcome him, and a third occasion when the late actor brought fruits, presented him with a kola nut, and gifted him ₦100,000, after which he prayed for him.

Big plans cut short

Mr Edochie revealed that Ekubo had been planning a major celebration for his forthcoming 80th birthday. “I was told he was planning big for my 80th birthday, which by the grace of God would be next year. He is gone now. Alex was a man of honour,” he said.

The veteran actor also reserved special praise for actor IK Ogbonna, who was visible throughout Ekubo’s funeral rites and mourning period. “I want to thank IK Ogbonna especially. He proved himself a friend both in life and in death. IK, it shall be well with you,” he said.

Mr Edochie described Ekubo as a man whose impact transcended the screen. He said, “Alex came, he saw, and left an indelible impression.”