Somtochukwu Okafor, the third son of the late actor John “Mr Ibu” Okafor, has pushed back against his father’s widow, Stellamaris, after she publicly appealed for financial help to cover the rent for their home and his children’s school fees.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Ms Stellamaris and her children appealed during an interview with content creator Mukoro “King Mitchy” Michelle.

In the interview, which went viral on Thursday, they described their living conditions, revealing that they had been without electricity for about two months and relied on a well for water, among other hardships.

“We fetch water from the well. Because I have not paid the rent for the house, and they have even cut my lights for two months now. No lights since. We have been like that. Every night, we go looking for a place to charge our phones. It’s not easy. Right now, they (my children) can’t go to school again.

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“I can even show you the message the school sent me today. I want to thank God for my mom. She tries everything she can to feed us, pay our school fees, make us happy”, she said in the interview with King Mitchy.

The third son kicks

Reacting to Ms Stellamaris’s appeal, Somtochukwu, in a viral video obtained by this newspaper on Thursday, maintained that Mr Ibu’s widow made a false claim by insisting that her children were the only ones the late comedian left behind.

He added that he was Mr Ibu’s third son and fourth child.

Somtochukwu noted, “Her (Stellamaris) children are not the only ones Mr Ibu had. I know that he left behind many children, both older and younger than her. I decided to make this video today because her character is becoming a slap in the face to the rest of my dad’s children and family.

“This is a woman for whom my dad died and left a lot of properties and things for all his children. But she chose to take everything for herself and her children. My father’s property, his house in Lagos, she sold his house for N60 million.”

Allegations

Additionally, Somtochukwu levelled several allegations against his late father’s widow, accusing her of selling off the late actor’s properties.

He added that when he approached Ms Stellamari for financial assistance towards his West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examination fees, she turned him down.

“His (Mr Ibu’s) house in Enugu, she sold it for about N17 million. She sent me just 40,000 Naira. It was later that I found out that she sold the house in Enugu for N17 million. And my father also had the property in Asaba. She sold it for N11 million. She didn’t give me any. The money in the bank is N60 million. All that Nigerians contributed to my dad when he was sick was N66 million.

“She ate everything alone. She’s coming outside now, after collecting everything and keeping everything for herself and her children, claiming she’s the victim. And what would somebody like me, who, at the point of my father’s death, he called me all the way from Delta State to Lagos to come and see him, and told her to do this and that, to take care of me, pay for my WAEC and all of that. And she failed to do it”, said Somtochukwu.

Cut off

He also alleged that Ms Stellamaris blocked him and other children from accessing their father’s properties and assets.

Somtochukwu stated, “At a particular time, I was unable to reach her. And even though she did, I was unable to collect my WAEC results because I’m still in school fees arrears. And they said that until I pay the school fees, I won’t be able to collect my results. And this same woman who cut me off and every one of my father’s children is coming out now, crying, asking for financial help, and saying she’s the victim.

“I just came out to do this video for the whole world to see who is the actual victim between her and me. That ate all my father’s money and properties. Because if I continue to keep quiet about everything she’s saying, my father in the grave will not be happy. And it will look as if I’m not Mr Ibu’s son.”

This newspaper reported that Mr Ibu died on 2 March 2024 at Evercare Hospital in Lekki, Lagos State, aged 62, following cardiac arrest.

He was laid to rest on 28 June 2024, in his hometown of Amuri, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.