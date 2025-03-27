The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has approved the recruitment of 1,800 personnel in order to fill the personnel gaps across all the Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities in Kaduna State.

A statement by the Commissioner of Health, Umma Ahmad, on Thursday, stated that the recruitment will strengthen the state’s leading role in Primary Health Care.

According to Mrs Ahmad, the recruitment would directly address the gaps in Human Resources at the facilities, leading to a significant reduction in maternal and child mortalities, as well as improve the well-being of Kaduna citizens.

The statement recalled that there is an ongoing revitalisation of 255 PHC facilities, provision of state-of-the art equipment and distribution of essential drugs across the state.

Mrs Ahmad disclosed that all the 255 Primary Healthcare Centres in Kaduna State will be remodelled and upgraded to Level 2 status, as part of the Governor Uba Sani administration’s overhaul of the health sector.

According to her, the upgraded PHCs will undertake management of uncomplicated diabetes, uncomplicated hypertension, resuscitation of severe asthma and assisted delivery as well as other essential services.

The commissioner added that the Governor Uba Sani administration has been giving the health sector the desired attention since it assumed office on 29 May 2023.

International Supply Chain Education Alliance (ISCEA).’’ The statement noted that ‘’the efforts of His Excellency have been recognised with 10 awards, both national and international, including the prestigious Excellence Award by the(ISCEA).’’

‘’Under the present administration, quality healthcare is not a privilege but a fundamental human right and this explains why the PHC Leadership Challenge that Kaduna State received, ranked the state as the best in Primary Health Care in the North West zone,’’ Mrs Ahmad added.

