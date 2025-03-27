“Every soul will taste death, and We test you with evil and with good as trial; and to Us you will be returned” (Qur’an 21:35)

The verse above reminds us of life’s transient nature—that death will find us wherever we may be, even in fortified towers, and we shall ultimately return to our Creator, the Supreme Master and Controller-General of the universe.

The passing of Safara’u Umaru Baribari—beloved mother of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda—has sent waves of shock through our hearts. A moment to pathway with a mother of uncommon caring. A Fulani matriarch that’s down to earth. A formidable pillar every child can hold unto. An amazing amazon.

I recall my first encounter with Mrs Safara’u was during my principal’s tenure as the Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) at our Port-Harcourt Crescent Office in Abuja. I vividly remember her radiant pride during the 50th birthday celebration of her son, Dikko Umaru Radda. Her love was palpable—she clapped enthusiastically as her son cut the birthday cake, her eyes brimming with maternal joy and unconditional support.

The moment I observed closely, the bond between Mrs Safara’u and her son, Governor Radda, I discovered each day was incomplete without the sound of each other’s voice. And no matter where responsibilities took Malam, he would find those precious moments to hear the sonorous voice of Hajiya. That’s to tell you how beautiful their relationship was.

In 2023, when Malam Radda was contesting for the Katsina governorship seat, immediately Malam cast his vote, he visited Hajiya’s residence seeking her prayers and blessings to clinch top echelon position in the State. Hajiya, as a devoted Muslim and ardent believer in seeking God’s hand in all situations, she blessed the aspiration while reminding Malam that sovereignty belongs to Allah.

Seeing Mr Dikko Radda as the Governor of Katsina State today, one can say, without any iota of doubt that one of Hajiya’s prayers was answered.

The depth of Hajiya’s relationship with her son, Governor Radda, remained immeasurable like an ocean. If a day passed without the customary call, anxiety would bloom like a persistent flower. Whenever Mr Radda returned from travels, his first point of call was always to see his mother, checking on her well-being. No one can truly replace a mother’s space in one’s life, and their bond exemplified this universal truth.

In one of my recent farewell visits to Hajiya Safara’u alongside Usman Abba Jaye, Special Adviser on Religious and Chieftaincy Affairs. I can tell you for a fact that Mama’s extraordinary memory remained sharp till her last breath.

The moment Mr Abba introduced himself, Hajiya’s eyes lit up. “The same Abba Jaye?” she interjected, immediately inquiring about his family members. No doubt, her keen recollection and genuine interest in people were hallmarks of her character. Mrs Safara’u was an amazing amazon for a reason.

No matter how demanding his schedule, Malam always found time to visit his mother. Whether at home or in the hospital, he would bring his entire team, including my humble self, allowing us to greet and interact with Hajiya.

Tragically, fate decreed that Governor Radda would be performing a lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia when his mother answered the call of her Creator and the mother’s burial. I could only imagine a lot going through his mind as he read outpouring condolences and watch burial proceedings on social media.

I felt the absence of my Principal, and I took it upon myself to fill the vacuum in the best way I could. From Abuja, I played a frontline role in ushering the remains of Hajiya to her final journey.

Mrs Safara’u’s legacy lives on through her distinguished children, including the current Village Head of Radda, Kabir Umar-Radda, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda and Mrs Hauwa Umaru-Radda, former wife of the late President Umaru Musa YAr’adua.

Her significant life was evident in the outpouring of reflections, and prayers by top leaders in the country including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Nigerian governors,former Vice President Namadi Sambo, National and State legislators, traditional rulers, business tycoons, lovers and admirers of the Radda family. These prominent leaders bore witness to Mrs Safara’u’s being a virtuous woman. A service to community and values she taught generations.

To my boss, Governor Radda, I extend my deepest condolences. I am cocksure you have lost a gem. The passing of Mrs Safara’u is nothing but a one death too many. I pray that Allah accepts her good deeds, elevates her spiritual rank, and grants her Jannatul Firdaus. May her enduring legacy continue to inspire and guide us. Amin.

Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed is the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Katsina State

