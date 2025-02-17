The industrial landscape of Northern Nigeria is witnessing a transformation, driven by Gasco Marine Limited‘s innovative virtual pipeline operations. As a subsidiary of Viathan Group, Gasco Marine has been at the forefront of natural gas distribution and commercialization in Nigeria, and its expansion into the northern region is a proof to its commitment to accelerating industrialization through natural gas utilisation.

Breaking New Grounds in Northern Nigeria

Gasco Marine launched its North Western operations in January 2023, marking a significant milestone as the first company to establish virtual pipeline footprints in the region. The initial deployment featured a fleet capable of delivering 30,000 standard cubic meters (SCM) of gas, comprising four jumbo skids and four trucks. Despite the challenges of operating in a difficult environment with security challenges, banditry, and extended travel times, Gasco overcame these obstacles with strategic planning and operational excellence.

Innovative Fleet and Operational Excellence

Over time, Gasco has significantly expanded its delivery capacity to approximately 49,000 SCM. This growth was facilitated by the addition of advanced assets, enhancing the company’s ability to meet the rising demand for natural gas in Northern Nigeria. Gas compression and offtake takes place in Obajana, Kogi State, with the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) in Challawa, Kano, serving as the primary delivery point.

Gasco’s operational success is underpinned by a sophisticated fleet, which now includes:

• Six gas skids: Four Type I skids (100% steel, 12 bundle cascade tubes, 7,500 SCM capacity) and two Type II composite skids (steel and fiber blend, lighter weight, 15 bundle cascade tubes, 9,500 SCM capacity).

• Five truck heads: Including HowoSinotrucks and SHACMAN gas-fired engines, optimized for long-distance travel and efficiency.

The fleet’s adoption of extended range Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) has been instrumental in achieving operational efficiency and sustainability. Key benefits include:

• Environmental Sustainability: A significant reduction in carbon emissions aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

• Cost Efficiency: A 70% reduction in fuel costs compared to diesel-powered alternatives.

• Enhanced Reliability: Extended maintenance cycles reduce downtime and improve overall efficiency.

Driving Economic Growth and Sustainability

Gasco’s virtual pipeline model is reshaping Northern Nigeria’s energy landscape by providing industries with a reliable and cleaner energy source. The success of this model underscores the immense potential of natural gas in driving economic growth, reducing dependency on costly and polluting fossil fuels, and ensuring energy security for industrial players in the region.

As Gasco Marine continues to expand its footprint, its pioneering work in virtual pipeline technology stands as anideal of innovation and resilience, ensuring that businesses and communities in Northern Nigeria can harness the benefits of clean and affordable energy.

