The House of Representatives has declared the seat of Dennis Idahosa, now the Deputy Governor of Edo State, vacant.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen made the declaration on Wednesday after reading a letter from the Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, during plenary.

Section 68(1) of the 1999 Constitution states:

“A member of the Senate or of the House of Representatives shall vacate his seat in the House of which he is a member if—

‘He becomes President, Vice-President, Governor, Deputy Governor or a Minister of the Government of the Federation or a Commissioner of the Government of a State or a Special Adviser.’”

READ ALSO: Reps ask police to suspend ban on vehicles with tinted glasses

Mr Idahosa, who represented Ovia North East/Ovia South West Federal Constituency of Edo State, was sworn in as the state deputy governor of Edo State on 12 November.

With the official declaration by the House, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) can now fix a date for a new election to fill the vacancy.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

