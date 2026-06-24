The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has infected 1,094 people and claimed 277 lives within five weeks of being declared, making it the largest first-month Ebola outbreak recorded in Africa.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, disclosed this on Wednesday during an online media briefing on the outbreak and other global health emergencies.

According to him, the outbreak, which was officially declared on 15 May, continues to outpace response efforts despite significant improvements in testing, treatment and surveillance capacities.

“The outbreak is driven by the Bundibugyo strain, a rare Ebola virus for which there is no licensed vaccine or specific treatment,” he said.

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“Cases are concentrated in Ituri province, which spread to North Kivu, South Kivu, and across the border into Uganda.”

Response efforts expand

Mr Ghebreyesus said treatment capacity has expanded rapidly, with available treatment beds increasing from fewer than 10 at the start of the outbreak to more than 500 across 19 health facilities.

Laboratory testing capacity has also increased significantly, rising from about 30 tests per day in Kinshasa to more than 2,000 daily tests across nine laboratories supported by WHO and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

He said more than 100 patients had recovered following early detection and supportive care, demonstrating that survival is possible when patients receive timely treatment.

However, he noted that mortality rates could be reduced further if effective therapeutics become available.

The WHO boss said that a clinical trial of two antivirals would start at the end of June in DRC, adding that MDPC134 and remdesivir would be tested alone and in combination for Bundibugyo virus disease.

He noted that the US and Gilead Sciences donated doses, while WHO, DRC’s National Institute for Biomedical Research, HALIMA, and Oxford University are conducting the trial with communities involved.

“Uganda reported 20 confirmed cases and two deaths, all linked to the DRC outbreak. A new case was reported last Sunday, the first in two weeks. France also reported a HALIMA health worker who tested positive after returning from caring for patients in DRC,” he said.

He noted that nearly 80 health workers have been infected, while urging countries to ensure safe deployment, clear risk information, infection prevention and control, and evacuation plans.

He acknowledged that more communities are becoming aware of Ebola risks and requesting tools and support to protect themselves.

Mr Ghebreyesus said that the organisation and partners are working closely with communities to inform them and involve them in the therapeutics trial.

According to him, coverage is still not at the level needed, and treatment and isolation centres lack capacity and safe and dignified burials remain a major challenge.

“Multiple security incidents have been reported in an area facing decades of conflict. Border closures continue to hinder response efforts.

“Humanitarian access requires urgent political advocacy and action.

“More than 270,000 people, mostly women and children, shelter in 60 and more sites across Ituri with limited water, sanitation, and health services,” he said.

Mr Ghebreyesus noted that WHO and Africa CDC requested $518 million for a joint continental preparedness and response plan.

He added that financial reporting on pledges was expected soon to clarify gaps and needs.

The WHO boss said that the organisation assesses risk as very high in DRC, high regionally, and low globally.

(NAN)