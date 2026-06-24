The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has suspended Mike Ozekhome from the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) pending the determination of disciplinary proceedings against him.

The commttee’s secretary, Kabir Akanbi, who doubles as the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, announced the decision in a statement on Wednesday, following the decision taken at the committee’s 173rd meeting held on Tuesday.

According to the committee, which cited Paragraph 26(6) of the Guidelines for the Conferment of the Rank to back its decision, the suspension is “pending the final determination of disciplinary proceedings currently before its Disciplinary and Ethics Sub-Committee and other related proceedings”.

Although the statement withheld information on the complaints over which Mr Ozekhome is facing disciplinary proceedings, the senior lawyer has made headlines in the past months over his roles in a messy battle over a London property.

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Mr Ozekhome was accused of forgery of documents including a passport and an irrevocable power of attorney to lay claim to to the London property.

He is also facing prosecuiton in Nigeria for forgery and other crimes regarding the scam.

In February, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) re-arraigned Mr Ozekhome and Mr Useni’s son, Ponfa Useni, regarding their roles in London property scandal.

The defendants were re-arraigned on 12 charges of forgery and impersonation before the FCT High Court in Maitama, Abuja.

The re-arraignment followed an amendment of the charges initially filed against Mr Ozekhome as the sole defendant.

The amendment introduced Ponfa as the second defendant.

The LPPC, the body that confers the highly coveted SAN rank on accomplished lawyers, said Mr Ozekhome’s suspension from using the rank “is intended to safeguard the integrity, dignity, and prestige of the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria while due consideration is given to the matters under review.”

It therefore directed Mr Ozekhome to refrain from parading himself, presenting himself, or otherwise holding himself out as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria pending the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings.

The LPPC said it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professional ethics, integrity and discipline within the legal profession.

It added that the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria must continue to command public confidence and respect.

The rank of SAN is the highest distinction conferred on legal practitioners in Nigeria. It is awarded annually to lawyers and academics who have distinguished themselves in legal practice, legal scholarship, and contributions to the development of the law.

The rank comes with a number of privileges, including a reserved seat in the “inner bar” of Nigerian courtrooms, priority attention to cases of the rank holder, special recognition during court sessions and formal events of the legal profession, and wearing of a special silk different from the regular gown of other lawyers.

The LPPC is the body responsible for the conferment of the SAN rank and the preservation of its dignity and integrity. The committee oversees the SAN selection process, considers petitions and complaints relating to the rank, and may suspend or withdraw the privilege in appropriate cases in accordance with its guidelines.

Background

The suspension comes amid ongoing disciplinary and criminal proceedings linked to a disputed property in London.

, North London, and found that the case before it was built on forged documents and impersonation. The tribunal rejected Mr Ozekhome’s claim that the property was transferred to him in 2021 by a man identified as Tali Shani. In September 2025, a UK property tribunal dismissed claims over a house at 79 Randall Avenue , North London, and found that the case before it was built on forged documents and impersonation. The tribunal rejected Mr Ozekhome’s claim that the property was transferred to him in 2021 by a man identified as Tali Shani.

Following the judgment, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, announced that Nigerian authorities would examine the issues raised by the case.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission later opened an investigation, while criminal charges were subsequently filed against Mr Ozekhome over alleged forgery and use of false documents connected to the property dispute. Mr Ozekhome has denied wrongdoing.

PRESS RELEASE SUSPENSION OF CHIEF MIKE OZEKHOME FROM THE RANK OF | SENIOR ADVOCATE OF NIGERIA The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), at its 173rd General Meeting held on 23 June 2026, approved the suspension of Chief Mike Ozekhome, from the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria. This action was taken pursuant to Paragraph 26(6) of the Guidelines for the Conferment of the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and All Matters Pertaining to the Rank, pending the final determination of the disciplinary proceedings, presently before the Disciplinary and Ethics Sub-Committee of the LPPC and other proceedings. The suspension is intended to safeguard the integrity, dignity, and prestige of the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria while due consideration is given to the matters under review. Accordingly, Chief Mike Ozekhome, shall refrain from parading himself, presenting himself, or otherwise holding himself out as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria pending the final determination of the disciplinary proceedings. The LPPC remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professional ethics, integrity, and discipline within the legal profession and to ensuring that the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria continues to command public confidence and respect. j e a a of . an ; KABIR E. AKA +I, ESQ. Chief Registrar, Supreme Court of Nigeria Secretary, Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee —