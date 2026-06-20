The United States government has announced plans to phase out funding for HIV/AIDS programmes in South Africa, citing policy disputes and worsening diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The decision, reported by BBC News Worldwide, affects support provided through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), marking a major shift in one of the world’s largest HIV response partnerships.

The move comes amid growing tensions between Washington and Pretoria over South Africa’s domestic and foreign policies, including US concerns over policies affecting the white Afrikaner minority.

More details

According to the report, a US State Department official said a “phased drawdown” of PEPFAR funding in South Africa would begin because the country had failed to make “demonstrable progress” on policy requests made by the Donald Trump administration.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The official said the decision was intended to promote self-reliance and reduce dependence on American aid, arguing that South Africa, as a middle-income country, is capable of financing its own health programmes.

South Africa’s Health Ministry said it had not received formal notification of the decision but noted that the country had already been developing strategies to reduce reliance on external funding.

World’s largest HIV burden

The announcement has raised concerns because South Africa has the highest number of people living with HIV globally, with more than eight million residents affected by the virus.

For years, PEPFAR has been a key pillar of South Africa’s HIV response, contributing an estimated $400 million annually before recent funding disruptions under the Trump administration.

Although PEPFAR has supported prevention, treatment and healthcare workforce programmes, South African authorities said the procurement of life-saving antiretroviral medicines is financed separately and largely through government resources.

Washington-Pretoria relations

The funding decision comes against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between Washington and Pretoria since President Trump returned to office.

Shortly after his inauguration, Mr Trump signed an executive order accusing the South African government of implementing policies that discriminate against the country’s white Afrikaner minority and undermine equal opportunities.

The order also criticised South Africa’s foreign policy positions, including its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and its ties with Iran.

However, the South African government rejected the allegations, maintaining that its Black Economic Empowerment policies are intended to address inequalities created during the apartheid era and do not discriminate against any racial group.

Mr Trump has also repeatedly claimed that a “white genocide” is taking place in South Africa, allegations rejected by the South African government and widely disputed by analysts and human rights groups.