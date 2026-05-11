The Ebonyi State government has officially launched the Long-Lasting Injectable Pre–Exposure Prophylaxis, Lenacapavir (LEN PrEP) for HIV prevention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the antiretroviral injection is administered once in six months.

Speaking during the launch at the General Hospital Ezzangbo, Ohaukwu LGA, the state commissioner for health, Moses Ekuma, said the innovation is a major advancement in HIV prevention.

Mr Ekuma noted that the twice-yearly administered injection is a better alternative to the daily oral PrEp.

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He said HIV is a public health concern especially among young people in an already vulnerable population.

“The state has been proactive in preventing new infections inspite of challenges such as stigmatisation, poor adherence to daily medication among others,” he said.

The commissioner explained that Len-PrEP is not a replacement for other HIV preventive measures.

”The innovation is part of comprehensive prevention strategies such as testing, condom usage, behavioral interventions and treatment services.

“I thank the Minister of Health, Ali Pate, the National AIDS and STDs Control Programme (NASCP) for selecting Ebonyi among the eight pilot states to rollout the prevention option,” he said.

“This demonstrates commitment to adopting evidence–based innovations that would improve the health and well-being of our people.”

He acknowledged the contributions of global developmental partners for their efforts to end HIV/AIDS and eulogised Governor Francis Nwifuru and wife for their immeasurable investments in the state’s health sector.

The permanent secretary of the state ministry of health, Lawrence Ezeogo praised the new HIV prevention revolution, describing it as a game changer for adherence and stigma reduction.

The director, public health in the ministry, Hyacinth Ebenyi urged the people especially those at substantial risk of HIV infection, to take advantage of the opportunity to reduce infection rates.

Also, the state AIDS programme coordinator, Clement Ogodo gave an overview of the preventive injection, noting that it can be accessed at eight designated facilities.

”The facilities include the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakalikii, General Hospital Ezzangbo, General Hospital Onueke, Ebonyi State University (EBSU ) Community among others.

”We will enlighten the people adequately on the injection and the need to access it,” he said.

Introducing Lenacapavir

NAN reports that Nigeria on 31 March, introduced lenacapavir, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to reduce new infections and advance national HIV goals.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare launched the intervention with support from global partners.

The rollout aligns with national priorities set out in the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the National HIV/AIDS Strategic Framework 2023–2027, which call for expanded access to effective prevention tools, reduced inequalities and stronger integration of HIV services within primary health care.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi launches Lenacapavir injection for HIV prevention

NAN reports that during the national launch, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said the intervention reflects Nigeria’s commitment to applying innovation to reduce new HIV infections and strengthen domestic ownership of health programmes.

NAN reports that the selected states for the pilot programme are Anambra, Ebonyi, Gombe, Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue and the FCT.

(NAN)