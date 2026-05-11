The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday screened 24 aspirants seeking to contest for seats in the Enugu State House of Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Chairman of the APC House of Assembly Screening Committee, Lucky Porki, disclosed this during a press briefing in Enugu on Monday.

Mr Porki said the committee was constituted by the national leadership of the party to screen all aspirants contesting on the APC platform for the 24 state constituency seats in Enugu State.

“We are here on the directive and authority of the national leadership of our great party to screen all the Enugu State House of Assembly aspirants on the platform of the APC,” he said.

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According to him, the period for the submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms ended with 24 aspirants emerging for the 24 constituencies in the state.

He noted that the development had made the committee’s task easier, adding that the aspirants would still undergo thorough screening to verify their credentials and eligibility.

“We will thoroughly screen them – their records and credentials to ensure that they are qualified to serve the people of Enugu State in the capacity they aspire to,” Mr Porki stated.

He commended the leadership of the APC in Enugu State, particularly the party leader in the state, Governor Peter Mbah, the State Executive Committee, stakeholders, and members of the party for what he described as democracy, synergy, and unity within the party.

Mr Porki described the consensus-building process in the state chapter as exemplary and worthy of emulation by other state chapters of the APC.

“Indeed, we recommend the Enugu State formula to other state chapters of our party as a virtue worthy of emulation,” he added.

He stressed that due process would be strictly followed in line with the 1999 Constitution as amended, the Electoral Act, and the APC constitution and guidelines.

The screening chairman further disclosed that an Appeal Committee would be constituted after the screening to address grievances and petitions arising from the process.

“Any aggrieved party member who has issues with the outcome of the screening exercise is free to approach the Appeal Committee,” he said.

Mr Porki also appreciated the APC National Working Committee for appointing the screening panel and thanked the Enugu State Executive Committee, especially the state chairman, for their cooperation and support during the exercise.

The Chairman of the APC in Enugu State, Martin Chukwunweike, in his address, commended the national leadership of the party, Governor Mbah, and all relevant panels for providing a level playing ground for everyone aspiring to office.

Other members of the Screening Committee are Mary Ejiro (Secretary), Godpower Asighwu, and Juliet Amaraeghu.

The State House of Assembly Screening Appeal Committee is chaired by Dillion Oyowa, while Umokoro Enomioghene Samuel serves as Secretary, and Desmond Okpako Duke as a member.

Although the screening committee did not disclosed the identity of the 24 aspirants, it is believed that all the current members of the assembly are likely to pick the APC tickets for 2027 Enugu assembly election.

(NAN)