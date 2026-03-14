A Consultant Family and Lifestyle Medicine Physician, Moyosore Makinde, has advised adults aged 18 and above to get seven to nine hours of restorative sleep daily for optimal health.

Ms Makinde, also President of the Society of Lifestyle Medicine of Nigeria (SOLONg), gave the recommendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

She spoke while commemorating the World Sleep Day, observed annually on 13 March.

She emphasised the importance of adequate sleep in maintaining overall wellbeing, productivity, and long-term physical and mental health.

The 2026 World Sleep Day, themed “Sleep Well, Live Better,” is dedicated to raising awareness about sleep’s critical role in human health and encouraging individuals to adopt healthier sleep habits.

Ms Makinde explained that recommended sleep duration varied according to age, noting that while adults required fewer hours, infants and children needed longer sleep periods for proper development and overall wellbeing.

Citing World Health Organisation (WHO) stipulations, she recommended seven to nine hours of restorative sleep for adults above 18, explaining that infants and children required significantly longer sleep duration.

She decried the high level of sleep deprivation among the populace, noting many people failed to get adequate sleep daily, a situation she warned could negatively affect health, safety and wellbeing.

Ms Makinde said the fast pace of modern life often left little time for rest, urging Nigerians to deliberately prioritise sleep by creating time for proper rest, relaxation and recovery daily.

She attributed sleep deprivation to multiple factors, including health challenges, lack of time, social media addiction, poor sleeping environments, unhealthy sleep positions, and demanding daily schedules aimed at survival.

According to Ms Makinde, prolonged sleep deprivation increases risks of accidents, judgment errors, workplace mistakes, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, overweight, and certain cancers including breast and prostate.

“Sleeping well in order to live better is not a myth. Sleep remains one of the most powerful yet often neglected pillars of health and wellbeing in modern society.

“To maintain good health, adults should have seven to nine restorative hours of sleep per day.

“Infants require up to 16 to 17 hours of sleep, while pre-school and school-age children need up to 13 hours and 12 hours respectively for proper brain development,” Ms Makinde added.

Importance of adequate sleep

According to her, sleep is as important as the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe.

“It is a natural state of rest and a period when the body repairs itself physiologically, restoring energy, strengthening immunity and supporting overall bodily functions.

“Amid the hustle and bustle of work, study and business, particularly in Lagos, Nigerians need to prioritise sleep.

“In doing so, we are also prioritising our health,” she said.

Contributing, a psychiatrist and therapist, Maymunah Kadiri, described sleep as “an integral part of mental well-being,” stressing its critical role in maintaining psychological balance.

Ms Kadiri, also Medical Director of Pinnacle Medical Services, explained that good sleep improve concentration, enhanced brain performance and contribute positively to overall cognitive functioning and emotional stability.

She noted that adequate sleep support cognitive processes and help reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, making it an essential component of maintaining good mental health.

According to her, healthy sleep goes beyond hours spent in bed, noting that it involves adequate duration, good sleep quality that is uninterrupted and refreshing, and a consistent sleep schedule.

“Sleep significantly benefits mental health. During a good night’s sleep, the brain gets rest and all the nutrients it needs,” she said.

“A person who enjoys long-term good sleep develops improved stress resistance. Brain function improves, and the risk of cognitive disorders is significantly reduced over time.

“Sleep has a direct impact on mental health and its quality. It helps process emotions and alleviates stress as well as negative feelings,” Ms Kadiri said.

(NAN)