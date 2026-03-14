The police in Kano State have announced the recovery of four stolen vehicles and the arrest of four suspected members of a car theft syndicate.

Two of the recovered vehicles were stolen from Abuja and Jigawa State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Kiyawa, announced the development in a statement released Saturday morning.

He stated that the police anti-car theft unit recorded several successes over the past week.

He said on 7 March, officers intercepted a dark blue Hyundai Elantra at the Naibawa Flyover Bridge in Kano.

They named the occupants as Ibrahim Muhd (29, of Minna) and Ahmed Sani (32, of Abuja), adding that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Abuja, and the suspects have since confessed to the crime.

Also, on 9 March, the unit arrested 30-year-old Abdulkarim Mamman of Kaduna at the Kwanar Dawaki checkpoint along the Kano-Zaria Expressway.

The suspect was found in possession of an ash-coloured Honda Civic, which he admitted to having stolen from the Karkasara Quarters in Kano.

Also, one Yusuf Ali, 28, of Kaduna State, was arrested in connection with a silver Toyota Corolla stolen from Dutse, Jigawa State. Also, a white Nissan Sunny was recovered after being stolen from a parking lot within the Kano metropolis.

The suspects are currently undergoing investigation. Mr Kiyawa confirmed that once the process is complete, they will be formally charged in court.

The Kano State Police Command reaffirmed its dedication to public safety and commended the IGP’s strategic initiatives that led to the arrest.

The Command also extended its gratitude to the public for their continued cooperation, urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.