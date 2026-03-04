The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, has condemned the killing of paramedics in Lebanon as the US/Israel-Iran war continues to take a toll on health services across the Middle East.

In a post on his X handle on Tuesday, Mr Ghebreyesus said the expansion of the war is “increasingly impacting health services throughout the region.”

He said three paramedics were killed and six others injured while attempting to rescue people hurt by explosions in the southern Tyre district of Lebanon.

“The risk that more health workers will count among the casualties is high. This must be avoided at all costs, so paramedics, doctors and nurses can be allowed to carry out their life-saving work, which is especially needed in times of crisis,” he wrote.

He urged warring parties to abide by international humanitarian law and protect health workers, facilities and patients.

“I call for the utmost restraint and for voices of wisdom and peace to rise above the sound of bombings. Peace is the best medicine,” he added.

War enters fifth day

The WHO’s condemnation comes as the US/Israel-Iran war enters its fifth day, with the scale of casualties and destruction continuing to rise.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that at least 787 people have been killed in Iran since joint US and Israeli strikes began, with attacks reported across more than 150 cities, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

The figures, which include both military personnel and civilians, highlight the intensifying humanitarian consequences of the war.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said the war could last four to five weeks, though he suggested it could continue longer if necessary.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war “may take some time” but is not expected to last for years.

Mounting health system pressure

The latest incident in Lebanon follows an earlier warning by WHO over reported damage to hospital infrastructure as hostilities escalated.

In a statement on Monday, the agency’s director general raised alarm over reports that a hospital in Tehran had been damaged during bombardment, stressing that health facilities are protected under international humanitarian law and must not be targeted.

WHO has repeatedly warned that attacks on medical personnel and facilities result in immediate casualties and also disrupt emergency response services, trauma care and access to essential treatment for civilians.

The killing of the paramedics in southern Lebanon adds to the concerns that frontline health workers are increasingly exposed to danger as the war spreads across the region.

WHO has continued to call for restraint and strict adherence to international humanitarian law to prevent further loss of life among civilians and healthcare workers.