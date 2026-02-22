The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted healthcare providers, caregivers and the general public to the discovery of a suspected revalidated batch of SMA Gold First Infant Milk (900g) in Kaduna State.

The agency disclosed that the product allegedly caused gastrointestinal distress in a four-month-old infant after consumption.

In a public alert posted on its website on Sunday, NAFDAC said a physical examination of the complaint sample revealed clear signs of date tampering.

According to the agency, the manufacturing and expiry dates printed on a top preprinted sticker were inconsistent with the originally printed dates underneath, confirming suspicion of revalidation and deliberate alteration.

The product, SMA GOLD From Birth First Infant Milk, 900g, is reportedly manufactured by Nestlé, the advisory added.

Product details, regulatory breach

NAFDAC said the affected product carries batch number 22939510A1206 07:35, with a stated manufacturing date of 20 January 2025 and expiry date of 20 January 2027. The product also bears NAFDAC Registration Number B1-2783.

The agency stressed that any unauthorised alteration or extension of a product’s shelf life without regulatory approval constitutes a serious violation.

It described date revalidation as a material misrepresentation of product quality and safety, warning that such practices deceive consumers regarding freshness and nutritional integrity.

Public health concerns

The agency warned that expired infant formula may harbour microbial contamination or degraded nutrients, posing severe risks to infants whose immune systems are still developing.

It stated that the reported diarrhoea in the four-month-old infant suggests possible product deterioration.

Potential health consequences, according to NAFDAC, include acute gastroenteritis requiring hospitalisation, dehydration and electrolyte imbalance, malnutrition resulting from compromised nutritional content, secondary infections in immunocompromised infants and, in extreme cases, fatal outcomes if contamination with pathogenic bacteria occurs.

NAFDAC said it has directed all zonal directors and state coordinators to intensify surveillance and immediately remove the revalidated product from circulation wherever found.

Distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals and caregivers were advised to exercise vigilance within the supply chain, obtain products only from authorised or licensed suppliers, and carefully verify the authenticity and physical condition of packaged food and medical products.

Reporting channels

The agency urged healthcare professionals and consumers to report any suspicion of the sale of substandard or falsified regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office.

Members of the public can also contact NAFDAC via its toll-free number, 0800-162-3322, or [email protected].

Adverse events or side effects related to the implicated product can be reported through the e-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website, www.nafdac.gov.ng, or via the Med-Safety application available for download on Android and iOS devices. Reports may also be sent to [email protected].

For complaints, the agency said the public may contact its Reforms Unit on 09097630506 or 09097630507, or email [email protected].

Recall of an SMA infant formula

In January, NAFDAC warned Nigerians against the sale and use of unregistered SMA infant formula products following a global recall of specific Nestlé infant formula batches affecting 60 countries and territories worldwide.

In a public alert, the agency clarified that although Nigeria was not affected by the recall, any SMA formula sold without an approved NAFDAC registration is illegal in the Nigerian market.

NAFDAC explained that the global recall announced by Nestlé in January involved specific batches of SMA infant formula and follow-on formula due to the possible presence of cereulide, a toxin linked to foodborne illness in infants.

Global recall

Nestlé announced the recall on 5 January, covering specific batches of infant formula brands including SMA, NAN, BEBA and Alfamino.

Information published on the company’s website shows that the recall spans 60 countries and territories worldwide.

In Europe, 37 countries were affected, including France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Türkiye and Ukraine.

In the Americas, seven countries were affected, among them Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Chile.

Across Asia, Africa and Oceania, the recall covers 16 countries and territories, including South Africa, Australia, China (Mainland and Hong Kong), New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, the Philippines and eight countries across the Middle East and North Africa region.

In Nigeria, Nestlé stated that all its infant formula products officially registered with NAFDAC, including SMA Gold 1, SMA Gold 2 and SMA Gold 3, as well as NAN Optipro 1, NAN Optipro 2 and NAN Optipro 3, meet regulatory and safety requirements and remain safe for consumption in Nigeria.