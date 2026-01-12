The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration, and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against the sale and use of unregistered SMA infant formula products, amid a global recall of Nestle infant formula products that has affected 60 countries worldwide.

In a public alert issued on its website and signed by its management, NAFDAC said that although Nigeria is not affected by the recall, any SMA infant formula sold without approved NAFDAC registration numbers is illegal in the Nigerian market.

The agency said the only SMA infant formula products duly registered in Nigeria are SMA Gold 1 with NAFDAC registration number B1-2783, SMA Gold 2 with registration number B1-2780, and SMA Gold 3 with registration number B1-2781.

It said any SMA infant formula found in circulation without these numbers should be considered illegal.

Reason for recall

NAFDAC explained that the global recall announced by Nestle involved specific batches of SMA infant formula and follow-on formula due to the possible presence of cereulide, a toxin linked to foodborne illness.

“Cereulide is an extremely heat-resistant toxin produced by certain strains of the bacterium Bacillus cereus and can cause nausea and severe vomiting,” the agency said.

It noted that the voluntary recall does not affect SMA infant formula produced for Nigeria and urged consumers to buy infant formula only from authorised and reliable sources.

NAFDAC said it has activated its zonal directors and state coordinators nationwide to conduct surveillance aimed at identifying any recalled or illegally sold SMA products.

“Consumers are encouraged to report the presence of unregistered infant formula to the nearest NAFDAC office,” it added.

“Report adverse events or side effects related to the use of the implicated product to the nearest NAFDAC office, or through the use of the e-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website.”

Recall expands to 60 countries

Nestle announced the recall on 5 January, covering specific batches of infant formula brands including SMA, NAN, BEBA and Alfamino.

The latest information published on the Nestlé website shows that the recall spans 60 countries and territories worldwide.

In Europe, the affected markets include 37 countries, among them France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Türkiye and Ukraine. In the Americas, seven countries are affected, including Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Chile.

Across Asia, Africa and Oceania, the recall covers 16 countries and territories, including South Africa, Australia, China (Mainland and Hong Kong), New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, the Philippines and eight countries across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The company said the recall was precautionary and that no confirmed cases of illness linked to the affected products have been recorded.

Following the reports, Nestle Nigeria Plc assured that its infant formula products sold in the country are not affected.

In a statement issued by its Corporate Affairs Manager, Toju Egbebi, the company said the recall applies only to specific batches sold outside Nigeria.

Nestle Nigeria added that all its infant formula products, officially registered with NAFDAC, including SMA Gold 1, SMA Gold 2, and SMA Gold 3, as well as NAN Optipro 1, NAN Optipro 2, and NAN Optipro 3, meet regulatory and safety requirements and remain safe for consumption.