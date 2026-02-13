Nigerian Breweries Plc, the foremost brewing company in Nigeria, has recorded revenue of N1.467 trillion for thefinancial year ended December 2025.. The revenue represents an increase of 35% from N1.084 trillion recorded in the corresponding period in 2024. The full-year 2025 results showed that the company made a rebound from what was a challenging year for the business in 2024 driven mainly by macroeconomic factors.

A breakdown of the audited results showed that the company’s gross profit in the fourth quarter of the financial year also increased from N320 billion in the corresponding period in 2024 to N565 billion, representing a 77% increase.

According to the provisional result released by NGX, the Cost of Sales rose from N765 billion in 2024 to N902 billion in the period under review in 2025, while Marketing, Distribution and Administration expenses also grew by 43% from N254billion in 2024 to N364 billion in 2025.

The Company Secretary/Legal Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uaboi Agbebaku, explained that the 35% revenue growth recorded for the financial year was supported by sustained innovation, premiumisation, right pricing, and strong commercial execution. He also stated that the rise in operating profit reflects rigorous cost discipline, productivity gains, and supply‑chain efficiencies, on the back of the 2024 business recovery plan.

Group operating profit grew by over 190%, reflecting the revenue growth, rigorous cost discipline, productivity gains, and supply chain efficiencies on the back of the 2024 business recovery plan. Group net profit rebounded by 168% from the net loss position of a year earlier. The rebound was aided by an 83% reduction in net finance costs following the successful 2024 Rights Issue which helped to deleverage the balance sheet and eliminate foreign currency exposures.

Despite the positive 2025 results, the Company’s retained earnings position remained in the negative, arising from the heavy net losses suffered in the last two years. The Board is nevertheless pleased that the journey to reversing the negative position is proceeding in line with expectations.

According to him, “the full acquisition and integration of Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria Limited was completed in 2025 with a one-off integration cost. The integration will help to expand the Company’s beyond beer portfolio and contribute to its longterm growth prospects,” he added.

He assured all stakeholders that with the continuing support of Shareholders as well as the continuous focus on agility, innovation, revenue management, and financial discipline, the Company is set for sustainable growth and longterm value creation.