The Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State has ordered the immediate closure of Abu Sinan High School, located in the Sabon Layin community, citing serious safety and structural concerns.

The action followed an on-site inspection led by the council’s deputy chairman, Sani Garkuwa, during which officials observed that the school buildings did not comply with approved construction standards and posed a risk to students.

The chairman of the local government, John Christopher, confirmed the closure in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Mercy Chuwang.

“Cracks were observed in the beams and walls, posing a serious safety risk to students in the classrooms,” the statement said. “The fissures, some running the full length of load-bearing beams and others branching across wall panels, indicate compromised structural integrity that could trigger a sudden collapse, especially under the weight of daily use and during examinations.”

Mr Christopher directed the school management to suspend all academic activities and send students home with immediate effect. According to him, the decision was taken to prevent a possible building failure that could lead to loss of lives.

“We are directing the school authorities to cease all operations and send the students home,” he said. “This action is to ensure that schools remain safe and conducive for learning, and to prevent any building collapse that could lead to loss of lives.”

The council also raised concerns about discrepancies in the school’s identity. While the signboard at the premises reads “Victory High Science School,” students’ uniforms bear the name “Abu Sinan High School,” a mismatch, the council said, raises credibility and regulatory questions.

Officials further noted that the school lacked basic facilities, including adequate ventilation, proper doors and windows, and toilet facilities, describing the learning environment as substandard.

The chairman instructed the proprietors to reapply for approval only after presenting a valid building plan and relevant registration documents from the appropriate authorities. He also warned that inspections would continue across Jos North and that any school found to be structurally unsafe would be shut down.

Shadow of past school buildings collapses

The closure comes against the backdrop of previous fatal school building incidents in Jos. Premium Times reported that on 12 July 2024, a two-storey building at Saints Academy College in the Busa Buji community of Jos North collapsed during school hours.

At least 22 students died, while more than 130 others were injured in the incident.

Investigations by the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute found that the collapsed structure was already distressed and was constructed with substandard materials. The institute’s director general, Samson Duna, said there was “no bond between the concrete and the steel reinforcement,” adding that “the slab reinforcement anchorage provided was inadequate, and the sizes of the footing were less than the required standard.”

The Jos North council said the level of damage observed at Abu Sinan High School mirrors patterns seen in past collapses linked to poor construction practices and weak regulatory enforcement.

Education funding and infrastructure gaps

The safety concerns also raise broader questions about education infrastructure in Plateau State. In November 2025, Governor Caleb Mutfwang presented a ₦914.86 billion 2026 budget proposal to the Plateau State House of Assembly, allocating ₦218.55 billion to the social services sector, including education.

While the government has framed the budget as a tool for consolidating reforms and improving public services, incidents of unsafe school buildings continue to expose gaps in enforcement and infrastructure oversight, particularly in private institutions.

UNESCO benchmarks and Nigeria’s challenge

Globally, UNESCO has repeatedly warned that under-investment in education infrastructure undermines learning outcomes and student safety. The agency recommends that countries allocate between 4 and 6 per cent of GDP or 15 to 20 per cent of public expenditure to education.

In a 2021 declaration adopted by more than 40 countries, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said, “It is imperative that we prioritise education as the most powerful investment for our common future. If we do not invest in education now, the cost will be much higher for generations to come.”

The closure of Abu Sinan High School adds to growing concerns among parents and education advocates in Plateau State, who argue that, beyond budgetary promises, stricter regulation and enforcement are needed to ensure that schools remain safe spaces for children.