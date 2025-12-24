The Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Nicholas Baamlong, on Tuesday said the state recorded two confirmed cases of Lassa fever, with two fatalities.

Mr Baamlong said the confirmed cases were reported in Unguwan Gar, Kwalla communities in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of the state.

He said the patients are currently being treated at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi State, while 69 persons who were contacts of the patients are currently being monitored in line with the national and international public health protocols.

According to Mr Baamlong, the state Ministry of Health has activated an incident management system for a comprehensive and multi-sectoral response to the outbreak.

He further said that the state epidemiologist had been appointed as the Incident Manager for Lassa fever response in the state.

According to him, the duties of the incident manager are to coordinate surveillance, case management and risk communication activities.

He said the incident manager would also sensitise the public on preventive measures through media engagement and capacity building for health workers and infection prevention.

He explained that Lassa fever is a disease caused by a virus, transmitted by rats or close contact with an infected person.

He said the disease is also transmitted via an individual coming in contact with an infected person’s blood, urine, stool or vomit, consumption of food or water contaminated by rat urine or faeces, unsafe burial practices of an infected person, and caring for an infected person without protection.

The commissioner listed the symptoms as headaches and body weakness, fever that is not responding to malaria drugs, vomiting or diarrhoea and bleeding from the mouth, nose (in severe cases).

Mr Baamlong urged the people to always keep their houses and surroundings clean, store food in covered containers, eat hot food and report persistent fever to the nearest health facility.

The commissioner also urged residents of Qua’an Pan LGA and surrounding areas to be vigilant and practice good hygiene and promptly report any suspected case of Lassa fever to the nearest healthcare facility.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the health and well-being of Plateau residents and called on all partners to support this critical response effort.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner also condemned the unwholesome practice carried out in some slaughter slabs, where meat is washed with contaminated sewage water.

He said such practice would lead to foodborne and water-related diseases such as cholera, typhoid, dysentery, hepatitis A, diarrhea and other infections.

