Workers of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, Enugu State, have expressed joy and appreciation following the distribution of Christmas gifts by the Council Chairman, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze.

Each worker received a bag of rice alongside financial support as part of Mr Ukwueze’s efforts to appreciate their commitment and support them during the festive season.

Speaking during the presentation, Mr Ukwueze commended the workers for their dedication, hard work, and resilience, particularly despite the difficult conditions under which they have been operating.

He noted that for nearly two years, staff members have continued to discharge their duties diligently while working under mango and cashew trees due to the absence of a functional secretariat complex.

The chairman described their perseverance as commendable and assured them that their sacrifices would not go unnoticed. He pledged that the coming year would usher in a new phase for the local government workforce, with a more conducive and dignified working environment.

Mr the Ukwueze disclosed that the council is getting ready to commission an ultramodern secretariat complex currently being constructed by his administration.

According to him, the project aims to restore efficiency, boost staff morale, and improve service delivery to the people of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area.

He also took time to appreciate Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for his people-oriented leadership and the deliberate attention his administration has given to workers’ welfare across the state.

The chairman noted that the governor’s policies and support have continued to inspire local government administrations to prioritise the well-being, motivation and dignity of public servants.

The workers, in their reactions, expressed gratitude to the chairman for the gesture and assurances, describing it as a clear demonstration of responsive and compassionate leadership.