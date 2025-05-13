A volunteer medical team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has launched an ophthalmology programme in northeastern Yobe State as part of an ongoing medical outreach.

The “Saudi Noor” medical outreach started on Monday, aiming to deliver comprehensive ophthalmologic services to underserved populations in the northeastern state.

According to a statement from the Saudi Embassy in Abuja, the project targets people with visual impairment.

In addition to clinical interventions, the team provided diagnostic eye examinations, cataract extraction with intraocular lens (IOL) implantation, treatment of refractive errors, and distribution of corrective eyewear.

The outreach hopes to combat blindness in Yobe and enhance healthy outcomes and reduce disease burdens in vulnerable populations.

Since the inception of its blindness prevention campaign in Nigeria in October 2019, KSrelief has carried out over 218,000 ophthalmic screenings, successfully performed more than 21,000 sight-restoring surgeries, and distributed over 45,000 prescription eyeglasses.

“These efforts have significantly improved visual outcomes and quality of life indicators among thousands of Nigerians, especially in rural communities where access to eye care is critically limited,” a statement from the Saudi Embassy said.

KSrelief’s work in Nigeria

In 2024 alone, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, committed $47 million to support 98 humanitarian projects across Nigeria.

The interventions focused on assisting displaced persons, improving healthcare, enhancing education, and empowering vulnerable communities.

One of the major initiatives, implemented in partnership with the Abubakr A-Sidiq Philanthropic Home, saw the distribution of food items, school supplies, and digital tools in Kwara State.

Beneficiaries received 10 tons of food, 1,000 textbooks, 5,000 exercise books, and 50 laptops, while 150 youths were enrolled in vocational training programmes.

About KSrelief

KSrelief was inaugurated in May 2015 under the patronage of the Custodian of the two holy mosques, King Salman Abdulaziz.

According to information on its website, the centre was created to play an “influential role in alleviating human suffering so that people can live a dignified life.”

It is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid and relief to people in need across the world through “precise monitoring mechanisms and advanced, rapid transportation methods.”

Globally, KSrelief has earned recognition as one of the world’s most active humanitarian institutions. Since its establishment in 2015, the centre has implemented more than 3,400 humanitarian projects across over 107 countries.

Currently, its medical and humanitarian presence spans over 30 nations, with blindness prevention campaigns actively conducted in Sudan, Yemen, Bangladesh, and Mauritania, among others.

In Sudan, for example, KSrelief’s ophthalmology missions have restored sight to thousands suffering from cataracts. In Bangladesh, KSrelief partners with local clinics to provide free refraction services and spectacles to Rohingya refugees.

“These initiatives consistently align with global health priorities and the World Health Organisation’s goal of universal eye health,” the Saudi Embassy said.

