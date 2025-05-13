The Women Affairs Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has begun processes toward the domestication and implementation of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018.

The Mandate Secretary of the secretariat, Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, disclosed this at a three-day workshop on rights-based approach to disability-inclusive development, government and public policy.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with the World Bank for management staff and stakeholders across all sectors and sections of the FCT.

Mrs Benjamins-Laniyi added that the workshop was also organised to develop the needed strategy toward establishment of FCT Disability Commission to ensure full implementation of the Act.

She described the Act as a legislation that aims to protect the rights of persons with disabilities and promote their inclusion in all aspects of society.

According to her, the domestication and implementation of the Act in the FCT are crucial steps towards creating a more inclusive and accessible environment for persons with disabilities.

“This workshop is designed to equip us with the essential technical knowledge, skills, and orientation necessary for the effective domestication and implementation of the Act,” she said.

“I am confident that the discussions and deliberations over the next three days will provide valuable insights and practical solutions to the challenges we face in promoting disability inclusion.”

The mandate secretary said she had always been passionate about promoting the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities.

She said that the establishment of Disability Desk served as a testament to her commitment to disability inclusion and support.

“This desk is dedicated to ensuring that the needs of women and children with disabilities are addressed and that they have equal access to opportunities and services,” she said.

Mrs Benjamins-Laniyi thanked the World Bank for the continued support in promoting the rights of persons with disabilities.

She assured of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s commitment to protecting the rights of persons with disabilities, which he described as another capital project deserving due attention.

“Let us work together to ensure that the FCT becomes a model for disability inclusion and accessibility, and that persons with disabilities are empowered to reach their full potential.

“Nothing about persons with disabilities without them. We cannot make any decision that affects them without them being present,” she added.

The Special Assistant to the FCT Minister of State, and Coordinator, Social Investment Programme, Majida Adamu, commended Benjamins-Laniyi for the bold step.

Ms Adamu said that the workshop reflected a critical step towards fostering an inclusive, equitable, and rights-based society where every individual, regardless of physical ability, is given equal opportunity to thrive.

According to her, the step represents FCT’s commitment to dismantling barriers and ensuring that persons with disabilities are fully integrated into all aspects of our social, economic, and governance structures.

Rex Irame, a legal practitioner and Chairman Albinism Association of Nigeria, FCT Chapter, stressed the need to pay more attention on implementation of the disability Act.

Mr Irame said, “If we don’t take the issue of implementation seriously, then it takes away the beauty of the Act”.

Responding, Adebukola Adebayo, Disability Inclusion Consultant, World Bank, expressed optimism that the Act would be fully implemented considering the divergent stakeholders and government agencies that were brought onboard.

Mr Adebayo said the FCTA has done the needful by ensuring that every institution of government and critical stakeholders were carried along.

“This has broadened the base for the implementation of the disability policy in the FCT,” he said.

“Everybody is going to work with the commission, with support from the world bank and other stakeholders to ensure that the law is not just on paper but fully implemented.”

Mr Adedayo said that the bank would provide technical assistance to the Women Affairs Secretariat to develop the FCT Disability Policy.

He added that the world bank would also support the FCT to establish its disability commission as well as to develop and strengthen inter-agency collaborative mechanisms.

This, he said, would enable the FCT to fully implement the disability policy in line with the national disability Act. (NAN)

