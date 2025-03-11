Suspected outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis in Kebbi State has killed no fewer than 26 persons, according to the State Government.

The Commissioner for Health, Musa Ismaila, confirmed this during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Mr Ismaila said “In week seven, we are saddled with unfortunate situation of outbreak rising number of cases more than usual, characterised with symptoms like fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, stomach ache, vomiting, diarrhoea and sensitive to light.

“A total of 248 suspected cases was line-listed; 11 samples were taken and sent to National Reference Laboratory, Abuja for confirmation.

“Two samples’ results turned negative from the national reference laboratory Abuja, one in Jega and another one in Gwandu LGAs. Nine samples’ results are pending from national reference laboratory, Abuja.”

He said of the 26 deaths recorded, Gwandu recorded 15, Jega six, Aliero, four and Argungu one.

Mr Ismaila noted that an advocacy visit to stakeholders was carried out in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), Medecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and UNICEF.

He added that the state government had released N30 million to purchase drugs and other consumables for the responsive activity to cushion the effect.

He also said that drugs had been distributed and other commodities to affected Local Government Areas.

“Isolation centres were set up in Gwandu, Jega and Aliero, while, drugs and other consumables were also provided,” he said.

The commissioner, then, called on the general public to comply with health instructions and report any suspected case to the nearest health facility for necessary action.

(NAN)

