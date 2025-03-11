itel, a global smart life brand committed to delivering budget-friendly electronic products for emerging markets consumers, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking powerful smartphone, itel Power 70. Designed to meet the unique power demands of emerging markets, this smartphone redefines convenience and reliability, offering a massive 10000mAh battery. This makes it the perfect companion for regions with frequent power outages and users with high energy needs.

Say Goodbye Battery Anxiety with itel Power 70 and Its Industry-first Dual-power Solution

Featuring a robust 6,000mAh built-in battery and an additional 4,000mAh portable charging case, Power 70 delivers an impressive 10,000mAh super big capacity. Enjoy uninterrupted connectivity with up to 25 hours of TikTok, 162 hours of music, or 48 hours of light gaming. Its additional slim and light charging case ensures convenient power on-the-go without sacrificing portability. With 18W fast charging, you’ll always be ready to go, making Power 70 essential for power-scarce situations and demanding entertainment.

Apart from a long battery life, itel Power 70 also stands out with its rugged design, powerful performance, and stunning display.

Performance Meets Versatility

itel Power 70 is engineered for longevity and resilience. With IP54 dust and water resistance, the smartphone performs reliably even in challenging environments. A drop-resistant airbag case adds another layer of protection, while the four-year battery health guarantee ensures the device keeps up with you over time. Whether you’re navigating wet, oily, or rough conditions, Power 70 is built to last.

Powered by the Helio G50 Ultimate chipset, itel Power 70 delivers smooth multitasking and robust performance. It incorporates memory fusion technology, enabling users to expand RAM up to 16GB, while 256GB of storage provides ample space for over 60,000 photos, 950+ TV episodes, or 99+ apps. Whether for work or play, Power 70 balances efficiency and versatility seamlessly. With a 6.67” HD+ sunlight display and a 93% screen-to-body ratio, you can enjoy crystal-clear viewing even under direct sunlight.

The launch of Power 70 underscores itel’s unwavering commitment to delivering budget-friendly yet high-quality products tailored for emerging markets, and all this comes at an unbelievable price point – under $85. By providing perfect companion of smartphone and portable charging case with affordability, itel continues to empower users with reliable and durable devices that enhance their everyday lives.

Availability and Launch Offers

The itel Power70 is now available at all itel home stores (https://bit.ly/4hzIfmG) and phone retail stores across Nigeria for ₦124,900 or you can order on Jumia <https://bit.ly/4iEp8YL>

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Upon purchasing the phone, Airtel users will enjoy 3GB on every ₦1,000 recharge plus 7GB of data for six months when they opt for the EasyBuy installment plan. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

