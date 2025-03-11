The Police Command in Rivers State has arrested five suspected kidnappers following credible intelligence on their operations and hideouts.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the command spokesperson, disclosed this to journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, stating that operatives also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the suspects.

She alleged that the suspects were responsible for multiple kidnappings in Rivers and the recent killing of the chief security officer (CSO) of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

The arrested suspects were identified as Bello Amadu, 35, Mohammadu Bello, 30, Adamu Musa, 30, Suleman Umar, 26, and Abubakar Mohammed, 22.

According to Mrs Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, the operation lasted about eight hours before the alleged kidnappers were apprehended.

“The suspects were arrested following a series of kidnapping incidents in Rukpokwu, Igwuruta, Omagwa, and Etche communities, which prompted the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command to take swift action,” she stated.

She added that acting on actionable intelligence, police operatives conducted a coordinated raid in the communities, leading to the suspects capture on Saturday

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mrs Iringe-Koko listed arms recovered from the suspects, including two AK-47 rifles, six AK-47 magazines, 66 rounds of live ammunition, and 10 live cartridges.

Others are three locally made pistols and several mobile phones and SIM cards.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to committing multiple murders, including the brutal killing of the CSO of Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium and his son.

“They are currently in police custody and are cooperating with investigators,” Mrs Iringe-Koko added.

The spokesperson said the police were pressing on to uncover details of other crimes committed by the syndicate and to apprehend other members still at large.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

