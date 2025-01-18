A non-profit organisation, Big Family 360 Foundation has launched a mobile application, Herpride, to empower women to take control of their menstrual wellness.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja on Saturday, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Dirug Samuel said the innovation seeks to address critical challenges women face in managing their menstrual health.

Mr Samuel, who is also the application developer, explained that the application allows women to order sanitary materials and have them delivered to their doorstep.

Apart from facilitating access to menstrual products, HerPride features tools that enable women to track their menstrual cycles and engage with a supportive online community.

Menstrual health

The launch event featured a panel discussion themed “Empowering Menstrual Wellness: Healthy Cycle, Healthy Lives.”

The session emphasised the importance of addressing menstrual health challenges, especially in Nigeria, where many women and girls lack adequate access to hygiene products and facilities.

The Programme Coordinator, Women and Girls Initiative for Positive Change, Rifkatu Ademola, one of the panellists highlighted the stigma and struggles many women face.

Ms Ademola emphasised the need for education and awareness about menstrual health, warning that misinformation leads to harmful practices.

She said: “Menstruation is not a curse, but a natural part of life. However, lack of access to proper facilities and products can make it a nightmare for many girls.”

“If women are not well educated, they begin to mutilate. They don’t know what to do, and they end up doing things that are not good for them.”

Another panelist, Tina Afimoni, who is a pharmacist highlighted the need for women to pay attention to their bodies and notice changes in their menstrual cycles.

According to Ms Afimoni, pain in any part of the body is a pointer, and it is the body signalling that something is not right.

She emphasised the importance of healthy eating, exercise, and stress management in reducing menstrual cramps and promoting overall health.

She also noted that lifestyle practices, such as diet and exercise, can affect menstrual health, and stressed the need to seek medical attention if menstrual cramps are severe or persistent.

Government policies

Speaking further, Ms Ademola called for government policies to remove taxes on menstrual products and ensure their availability in schools, workplaces, and public spaces.

“Government policies can do so well as to ensure that tampons and menstrual products are tax-free,” she said.

“They can also provide supplies in schools, offices, and public places, making them easily accessible to those who cannot afford them.”

She recounted a story told by a lady who due to extreme poverty and lack of access to menstrual products, was forced to use sand as a makeshift absorbent during her menstrual period.

A 2023 study shows that about 37 million Nigerian women and girls cannot afford essential menstrual hygiene products.

It noted that the escalating cost of sanitary pads over the past 15 years has exacerbated the problem, pushing a vital necessity out of reach for a significant portion of the population.

About Big Family 360

Big Family 360 Foundation is a non-profit organisation focused on empowering vulnerable populations, including women, youth, and children, through sustainable innovation.

They provide integrated social services to those affected by insurgency, gender-based violence, child abuse, and neglect.

Their mission includes ensuring accessible education, promoting livelihoods, and supporting survivors of gender-based violence.

