The World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched a new technical package containing seven proven strategies to help governments and communities prevent drowning, one of the leading causes of death among children globally.

The initiative, known by the acronym PROTECT, was unveiled ahead of World Drowning Prevention Day, observed annually on 25 July.

In a statement issued on Thursday, WHO said nearly 300,000 people die from drowning every year, making it one of the 10 leading causes of death among children aged five to 14 years worldwide.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus described every drowning as a preventable tragedy and urged governments to adopt practical, evidence-based measures to save lives.

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Mr Ghebreyesus said preventing drowning requires coordinated action across sectors rather than the efforts of a single ministry.

“The seven measures are packaged under the acronym, PROTECT, translating the Global Strategy for Drowning Prevention into practical policy guidance for countries,” he said.

According to him, the package focuses on safer physical infrastructure around water, improved rescue and resuscitation services, occupational safety for water-related work and stronger safety standards for water transport.

It also promotes swimming and water safety education, stronger childcare and safeguarding systems, and better preparedness for floods and other emergencies.

Mr Ghebreyesus said WHO launched the PROTECT package in Ghana in recognition of the country’s growing commitment to drowning prevention and efforts to improve water safety.

He said it estimated that more than 1,100 people died from drowning annually in Ghana, equivalent to approximately three deaths every day.

Mr Ghebreyesus said that children and young adults accounted for the highest burden.

WHO boss said that Ghana’s leadership demonstrated how evidence-based policies could reduce drowning deaths and encouraged other governments to adopt similar preventive measures.

Kelly Henning, who leads the public health programme at Bloomberg Philanthropies, said the framework would save lives, while strengthening global efforts to reduce drowning through proven interventions.

Mr Henning said that since 2014, Bloomberg Philanthropies had partnered with WHO on drowning prevention.

World Drowning Prevention Day theme, “Unite to Turn the Tide,” calls for coordinated action by governments, partners and communities to prevent drowning and save lives.

(NAN)