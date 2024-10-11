As the world marks the International Day of the Girl Child, Adinya Arise Foundation (AAF), a non-profit organisation with a focus on women’s empowerment, has urged the government to take immediate action in prioritising education and menstrual health for Nigeria’s girl children.

The organisation’s Executive Director, Mabel Ade, made the call in a statement issued on Friday, adding that there are “numerous barriers” that deprive Nigerian girl children of the opportunity to thrive.

Barriers

The gender advocate pointed out that there has been an improvement in some areas, however, “access to education, menstrual health, protection from gender-based violence, and safe environments remain significant challenges for millions of Nigerian girls.”

“Nigeria has one of the highest rates of out-of-school children globally, with girls bearing the brunt of this crisis,” Ms Ade said, adding that insecurity, insurgency, displacement, and resource scarcity often force families to prioritise which child to send to school, “and more often than not, boys are chosen.”

She said the widespread displacement due to Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, and communal violence has left millions of children out of school.

“This is particularly true in northern Nigeria, where traditional beliefs sometimes limit the value placed on educating girls,” she added.

Ms Ade also highlighted access to menstrual health products as another challenge faced by the girl child, which is often overlooked.

According to her, several girls lack access to sanitary products, making them resort to unsafe alternatives.

“Inadequate menstrual education, cultural stigmatization, and lack of privacy further exacerbate this issue,” she said.

“Many girls are embarrassed to attend school during their periods, leading to frequent absenteeism and in some cases, complete withdrawal from education.”

The gender advocate said limited access to sanitary products and hygiene facilities could limit their educational pursuit.

Speaking more on sexual and gender-based violence, Ms Ade noted that Nigeria’s girl children are “increasingly vulnerable,” noting that underage pregnancy is another symptom of the widespread gender-based violence, particularly in conflict-affected areas.

International Day of the Girl Child

The 2024 International Day of the Girl Child, which is marked every 11 October, is themed: “Girls’ Vision for the Future.”

This year’s theme conveys the need for urgent action and persistent hope, driven by the power of girls’ voices and vision for the future.

On 19 December 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare 11 October as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognise girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.

Solution

In a bid to address the challenges facing the Nigerian girl child, Ms Ade appealed to the government to prioritise their education, set up empowerment initiatives, invest in menstrual health management, and strengthen legal protections and enforcement.

She urged the elected representatives to partner with non-government organisations and the private sector to make sanitary products available in schools and communities, especially in rural areas.

“Schools must be equipped with hygiene facilities, and girls should receive menstrual health education to reduce absenteeism. Menstrual health education must also be integrated into school curricula to destigmatize the natural biological process,” she said.

Also, Ms Ade urged the government to develop and implement a national girl-child development policy with a focus on education, health, and economic empowerment.

“The policy should also address regional disparities and include strategies to ensure the protection of girls in conflict zones.”

State of emergency

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday urged the government to declare a state of emergency on the protection and welfare of the girl-child to address the educational, health, and safety needs of girls across the country.

According to the Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingible, who moved the motion, “Child marriage remains prevalent across Nigeria, with the northern zones showing alarming statistics.”

She said according to the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), over 44 per cent of girls are married before the age of 18, with high percentages in states like Zamfara, Bauchi, and Sokoto.

