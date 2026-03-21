Many women experience discomfort in the lower abdomen or genital area at some point, but telling the difference between a urinary tract infection (UTI) and a vaginal infection can be confusing.

Though both conditions may present with similar symptoms, they affect different parts of the body, have distinct causes, and require proper diagnosis to avoid complications.

Speaking with PT Health Watch, Muibat Adeniran, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) teaching hospital, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, explained that UTIs and vaginal infections originate from entirely different systems, despite their close physical proximity.

Different systems, different infections

Ms Adeniran noted that urinary tract infections affect the organs responsible for producing and passing urine, including the kidneys, bladder, and urethra.

In contrast, vaginal infections involve the reproductive tract, particularly the vagina, vulva, and sometimes the cervix.

“Urinary tract infections are those infections involving the tract and organs that have to do with urine, from the kidneys down to the bladder and out through the urethra,” she said.

She added that vaginal infections, on the other hand, involve the vagina, vulva, and of course those coming through the vagina from up in the cervix.

Because these systems are separate, the organisms that cause infections in each are also different, which is why proper diagnosis is essential before treatment begins.

Risk factors vary

According to Ms Adeniran, the risk factors for vaginal infections are largely related to sexual and reproductive health.

These include having multiple sexual partners, a recent new partner, undergoing vaginal delivery, or having procedures such as surgeries or instrumentation through the vagina.

Other contributing factors include young age, non-use of barrier contraceptives like condoms, previous vaginal infections, hormonal changes from pregnancy or family planning methods, and even termination of pregnancy.

For UTIs, however, the risk factors are more anatomical and hygiene-related.

Women are generally more susceptible due to the shorter length of the urethra and its proximity to the vagina, which makes it easier for bacteria to enter the urinary tract.

“The fact that the urethra is close to the vagina and is shorter compared to that of men increases the risk,” she explained, adding that poor perineal hygiene can further increase susceptibility.

Recognising the symptoms

Understanding the symptoms of each condition can help women seek timely care.

Ms Adeniran explained that common symptoms of UTIs include frequent urination, a burning sensation during urination (dysuria), urgency, and nocturia, waking up at night to urinate more often.

Vaginal infections, however, typically present with itching around the vulva, abnormal vaginal discharge, and sores or irritation in the genital area.

She noted that some symptoms, such as lower abdominal pain and fever, may occur in both conditions, making it difficult to distinguish between them without medical evaluation.

In some cases, a woman may experience both a UTI and a vaginal infection simultaneously.

Ms Adeniran said laboratory tests are crucial in confirming such cases and guiding treatment.

While empirical treatment, treatment based on symptoms, may sometimes cover both conditions, she stressed that medications may differ depending on test results.

“The history and laboratory outcomes will go a long way in managing such co-existing infections,” she said.

Debunking common myths

Ms Adeniran also addressed widespread misconceptions surrounding these infections.

One common belief is the idea of “toilet infections”, that using shared toilets can easily cause vaginal infections or UTIs.

She explained that while transmission is theoretically possible, it is not a common cause.

“It won’t easily cause vaginal infection, and it also won’t easily cause UTI, although it could happen depending on perineal hygiene,” she said.

Another misconception is that urinating immediately after sexual intercourse can prevent infections.

While this may help flush out some bacteria from the lower urethra, it does not prevent most sexually transmitted infections that can lead to vaginal infections.

She also highlighted confusion around the term “infection” itself, noting that many people assume any mention of infection refers to the vagina, whereas infections can occur in various parts of the body, including the eyes, ears, and skin.

Additionally, she cautioned against misunderstandings about pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), which some believe can only be diagnosed through ultrasound or is the sole cause of infertility.

Dangers of misdiagnosis

Misdiagnosis can have serious consequences.

For vaginal infections, incorrect or delayed treatment can lead to chronic pelvic pain, menstrual irregularities, and infertility.

In the case of UTIs, untreated or poorly managed infections can spread to the kidneys, increasing the risk of long-term kidney damage.

“The harm caused by misdiagnosis cannot be overemphasised,” Ms Adeniran warned.

Prevention and when to seek care

Preventing both types of infections requires a combination of good hygiene, safe sexual practices, and prompt medical attention.

Ms Adeniran advised women to maintain proper perineal hygiene, adopt healthy lifestyles, and seek early diagnosis and treatment when symptoms arise.

She also discouraged self-diagnosis and the use of unprescribed medications.

“Women should visit the hospital when they notice something wrong in their body systems,” she said, emphasising the importance of following medical advice and completing prescribed treatments.

Ultimately, recognising the differences between UTIs and vaginal infections, and seeking professional care when needed, can help prevent complications and protect long-term reproductive and urinary health.

What research says

To support these claims, PT Health Watch reviewed guidance from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which confirms that women are more prone to urinary tract infections due to their shorter urethra and its proximity to the rectum, allowing bacteria to enter more easily.

The agency also lists frequent urination, a burning sensation during urination, and lower abdominal discomfort as common symptoms, aligning with Ms Adeniran’s explanation.

Guidance from the Mayo Clinic also shows that urinary tract infections can become serious if left untreated, potentially leading to complications such as kidney damage.

This reinforces the expert’s emphasis on proper diagnosis and prompt treatment to prevent long-term health risks.