Nigerian dancer and entrepreneur Kafayat ‘Kaffy’ Shafau has launched ‘Sister Circle,’ a women-focused empowerment initiative aimed at fostering personal growth, leadership and meaningful connections.

The inaugural event, held on Tuesday at the Alliance Française, Mike Adenuga Centre, drew a sold-out audience for what organisers described as a roundtable gathering centred on dialogue, networking and shared experiences among women from diverse professional backgrounds.

The initiative, conceived as an ongoing platform rather than a one-off event, is built on the theme “Share, Connect, Grow”, with a broader focus on wellness, wealth and womanhood. It also coincides with the celebration of the 2026 Women’s Month.

According to the 2006 Guinness World Record holder for the “Longest Dance Party”, the platform is designed to provide a safe space for honest conversations around identity, resilience, discipline, purpose and transformation.

Roll call

The event featured a diverse lineup of influential women from the corporate, creative, and wellness sectors, including Olori Boye-Ajayi, entrepreneur Adesunmbo Adeoye, and Financial Institution Training Centre (FITC) CEO Chizor Malize.

Also present were reality TV star Uriel Oputa, Nollywood actress Carolyn Hutchings, and Victoria Nkong, each bringing unique perspectives from their respective fields.

The lineup was completed by Chetachi Okechukwu and a surprise appearance from content creator Folagade Banks (Mama Deola), who added depth and insight to the event.

Speaking at the launch, Kaffy described the project as a “leap of faith” intended to reshape conversations around womanhood, encourage balanced perspectives between men and women, and extend its impact to grassroots communities.

Vision

The 45-year-old dancer emphasised that the vision goes beyond discussion, urging participants to embrace practical transformation in their personal and professional lives.

“I know what it feels like to have a lot inside of you bottled in, but you don’t have the language to express it. I know what it feels like to feel so powerful, and I also know what it feels like when it’s not reciprocal. I know what it feels like to be unseen. The environment says give me more, but you need to be less, and you feel like an imposter in your own success.

“We have to accept where we are for us to see where we are going. See, sister, now is the time; there is no other day that is better than today. Memory can be doomed if we hold on to it too much, only extracting the lessons. You are a vessel of productivity, creativity, and authority, and today, you’ve got to reclaim that power,” the award-winning dancer stated.

The event featured keynote contributions from industry leaders, including Malize, who highlighted the importance of self-awareness, intentional growth and discipline, encouraging women to identify their strengths, support one another and pursue purpose-driven paths.

Side attractions

On the side, the event atmosphere took a personal turn, with calming activities like hand-washing rituals, eye-gazing, and aromatherapy, which Kaffy enabled to create a safe and nurturing space.

There were also open “hot seat” sessions and opportunities for mentorship and networking, encouraging honest conversations about growth and life challenges.

The convener noted that Sister Circle is important because it helps women build confidence, prioritise their well-being, and openly discuss real struggles while also offering support to grow their careers and businesses.

Another key highlight of the event was a live signing of Kaffy’s memoir, ‘Alájòótá: A Kaffy Story,’ which explores themes of resilience, identity and reinvention.

In a post-event message, Kaffy expressed gratitude for the turnout and described the launch as a step toward building a community of empowered women.

With plans already underway to expand the initiative beyond Lagos, Sister Circle is expected to evolve into a movement focused on women’s development and societal impact across regions.