Over 2,500 people have now been confirmed dead in the war that the United States and Israel launched against Iran, which has now spread across the Middle East.

Also, attacks on major gas facilities in four Middle Eastern countries are worsening the war’s economic impact.

The war entered its 22nd day and its fourth week today (Saturday).

Strikes are intensifying, casualties rising, with the majority of them in Iran. More than 2,500 people have been confirmed dead from the war, with over 1,400 of them killed in Iran. Over 1,000 people have also been killed in Lebanon, where Hezbollah joined the war on Iran’s side.

We bring you major updates on the war on its 21st day.

Trump says he does not want ceasefire

Despite calls for an end to the war and a return to negotiations, President Donald Trump has said he is uninterested in a ceasefire agreement with Iran.

“You know you don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side,” Mr Trump said on Friday.

He, however, stated on Truth Social that he considered “winding down” the war, as the US is close to meeting its objectives.

“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran,” he wrote.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Mr Trump said it must be guarded by nations that rely on it for oil supply.

He said it “will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not!

“If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated.

“Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them,” he said.

Trump calls NATO allies Coward

In another post , Mr Trump tagged NATO allies “cowards” for their refusal to support the US and Israel in their war with Iran.

He also referred to the NATO alliance as a “paper tiger.”

According to him, the Strait of Hormuz has remained closed due to their lack of support.

He said NATO countries did not want to join the fight against Iran, yet they still complain about high oil prices.

“NATO countries are “COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!”

“Now that the fight is militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to ⁠pay, but don’t want to help open ⁠the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military manoeuvre that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so ⁠little risk,” he said.

US deploys more troops to Middle East

Reuters reports that the US is deploying thousands of marines and more warships to the Middle East.

As energy prices rise, Mr Trump is desperate to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and has been considering deployments up to and including landings.

The New York Times estimates that about 2,500 marines have been redeployed to the region.

It was reported that they are expected to take the place of the Marines who were quickly deployed to the region from Japan last week.

US grants a 30-day waiver on Iranian oil

The US has issued a 30-day sanction waiver for the purchase of Iranian oil at sea to ease oil prices.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent disclosed this on X.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the US was considering removing restrictions on the purchase of Iranian oil already in the Persian Gulf.

In his post on Friday, Mr Bessent said the waiver will bring some 140 million barrels of oil to global markets and help relieve pressure on energy supplies.

“This temporary, short-term authorisation is strictly limited to oil that is already in transit and does not allow new purchases or production.

“Further, Iran will have difficulty accessing any revenue generated, and the United States will continue to maintain maximum pressure on Iran and its ability to access the international financial system,” he said.

Mr Bessent noted the US would use it to “keep global oil prices down” over the next couple of weeks.

He added that the US administration is also working to “bring around 440 million additional barrels of oil to the global market.”

This, he said, will reduce Iran’s ability to leverage the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran says it has no oil for international market

However, Iran has responded that it has no surplus crude oil at sea for the international market.

The Iranian oil ministry spokesman, Saman Ghoddoosi, said there is no Iranian oil available in the Persian Gulf for the market.

He stated that the country cannot supply oil to Western countries, and the US is only stringing the public along.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Currently, Iran basically has no surplus crude oil left on the water or for supply in other international markets, and the US treasury secretary’s statement is solely aimed at giving hope to buyers.”

Iraq reduce oil production

Oil output in Iraq, the second-biggest OPEC producer, has dropped significantly since the start of the war.

According to Al Jazeera, Iraq reduced its oil production by about 70 per cent.

Production from its three main southern oilfields has fallen 70 per cent to 1.3 million barrels per day,

Oil production fell drastically after the country was forced to shut down around six of its Southern oilfields.

Iraq is the only country in the Gulf that has suffered an attack from both the US and Iran since the start of the war.

UK approves its base for the US

On Friday, the UK authorised the US to use its military bases in Britain to carry out ​strikes on Iranian missile sites that are attacking ships in the Strait ‌of Hormuz.

The country approved this after ministers met on Friday to discuss the war, and the impact of Iran’s stronghold on the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters.

The UK had earlier declined US demands for support in the war. According to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the UK was not going to join the war.

However, the British government has now agreed to allow the US to use its bases, describing it as an act of collective self-defence.

Mr Trump criticised the UK decision, describing it as a “very late response.”

“I was a little surprised by the UK … They should have acted a lot faster,” he said.

Iran says UK putting citizens’ lives at risk

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, warned that the UK is putting the lives of British citizens at risk by its action.

In a post on X, he said, “Iran will exercise its right to self-defense.”

The country had earlier declared that it would consider countries that provide support to the US and Israel enemies of Iran and a part of the war.

Mr Araghchi, in his recent statement, declared that Mr Starmer was “putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran.”

“Vast majority of the British People do not want any part in the Israel-US war of choice on Iran.

“Ignoring his own People, Mr Starmer is putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran. Iran will exercise its right to self-defense,” he added.