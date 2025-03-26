Odunayo Sanya is the Executive Director, MTN Nigeria Foundation. Mrs Sanya’s career spans Nigeria’s Education, Financial Services, Telecommunications, and Development/Social Impact sectors.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Sanya shares insights into her professional journey, leadership philosophy, and how she empowers women in the workplace.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Sanya: My career of 29 years started in the financial services industry – Chartered Bank – as a Teller.

I had no financial training as I had studied Political Science as my first degree. I kept an open mind and was determined to get the best out of my experience. I moved round banking operations to treasury, marketing and credit. I later worked in two other banks (STB and Prudent Bank).

I joined MTN Nigeria Plc. in 2005 – I recall it was during the bank consolidation exercise. I got married in 2001 and started my family. I was happy switching sectors, and I looked forward to my new role.

I will be 20years in MTN Nigeria in April 2025. It has been two decades of growth and resilience. It has not been without challenges; I have experienced delays in career progression and moments when things do not work out as planned.

In 2019/2020, I moved to the MTN Foundation and now I am the Executive Director. I see my moving to the Foundation as divine and the rest like they say is history.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Sanya: Women leaders occupy a special place within Organisations. Women are natural change agents and nurturers. I believe we can inspire and empower others through a clarity on our role as custodians of possibilities for other women. Through coaching, sponsorship and mentoring we empower others.

Our voice is an important tool for change as such we must speak for other women, contribute to the formulation of institutional policies that enable women function optimally at work. The greatest form of inspiration and empowerment is by example. When our lives reflect excellence, purpose and resilience, then we inspire others.

According to John Maxwell, a leader is one who knows the way, shows the way and goes the way. To inspire others, leaders must know, show and go the way.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Sanya: I believe women bring richer and balanced perspectives to the table. I also believe that women bring a lot of mental rigour to bear in their endeavours.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Sanya: Through my career, I have worked in organisations that pay attention to the well-being of its employees. Most of the challenges faced have been personal such as – delayed career progression for example. A colleague challenging me that a huge project I was leading was going nowhere to mention a few.

I have learnt to look inward and focus on my big picture. This keeps me from being discouraged or disillusioned. Also, investing in personal development has contributed immensely.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Sanya: There are many rewarding moments, I would share a recent one. As the ED of the MTN Foundation, I lead a wonderful team that delivers on socio-economic interventions in underserved communities in Nigeria.

We recently concluded the revitalisation of 49 Primary Healthcare Centres across the 36 states and the FCT.

The scope of the project covered renovations, provision of equipment, medicaments and consumables, installation of solar boreholes and alternative power (solar & battery). We also trained the healthcare workers. MTN invested about N3 billion in the project.

The rewarding part is being able to contribute to ensuring the well-being of our communities. I go to bed every night with the voices of happy community members ringing in my ears.

I am at peace when I remember that another mother and her child can be saved from being recorded as part of the high mortality statistics.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Sanya: I would say – Your dreams are valid, you can only be stopped or encouraged to the extent that you accept. Aim for excellence – the universe rewards ‘extraordinary.’ Please note that the world is not against you, however there will be odds against you. Give yourself the permission to become and remember that you are possible.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Sanya: Interesting question. I have defined my balance and at peace with it. I learnt early in life that I needed a strong support system and so in raising my own family I recruited my parents, in-laws and siblings into my support circle.

I outsource my house chores and make sure my children are clear about theirs. I set my priorities; I focus on the 20 per cent that give me 80 per cent of my results. I also let my hair down from time to time by engaging in my hobbies.

PT: This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Sanya: To me this is a reminder that the power to create lasting change and shatter the glass ceiling sits with us as women. It is a clarion call to us to create the enabling environment for other women and men to thrive and achieve their goal.

The responsibility cannot be outsourced, we must be active participants in creating the future we desire.

My leadership approach is based on the popular quote of ‘being the change you want to see in the world.’ and I believe this is what accelerating action is about.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Sanya is also a member of WIMBIZ.

