Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and his wife, Tiwi, have welcomed their first child following a challenging medical journey.

The couple shared their emotional path to parenthood, revealing the hardships they endured, including a difficult medical discovery, prolonged bed rest, and over 80 days of faith-driven visits to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

In an emotional video post on Wednesday, the actor via his official Instagram page, @kunleremiofficial, expressed gratitude, reflecting on the trials and triumphs of their journey.

Remi wrote: “From an early arrival… to the unfolding of God’s perfect timing.

“From waiting, countless NICU visits, and clinging to God for 11 weeks and three days (that’s 80 days of faith).

“Our story is living proof that God is God — unfailing, unwavering, and faithful till the very end.

“From an unexpected and unsettling medical discovery… to complete bed rest.

“From juggling demanding work schedules… to hopping on flights, both locally and internationally.”

The couple’s love story has been in the public eye, since the actor surprised Tiwi with a marriage proposal during a visit to the United States in early 2024.

They later held a grand wedding in January 2024, attended by top Nollywood celebrities

Fans and colleagues have since flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple’s resilience and the arrival of their baby. (NAN)

