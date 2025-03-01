In this episode of Women in STEAM, Niona Nio-Ogie, a Zoology graduate of the University of Benin, shares her journey from struggling for employment after completing her NYSC to creating her own business, Your Favourite Gadget Girl.

She also spoke about a friend who mentored and guided her steps into the male-dominated field.

PT: What inspired you to pursue the gadgets business, and how did you get started?

Niona: To be honest, the inspiration behind the gadget business is the situation of the country. I tried applying for jobs after service but got rejection mails upon rejection mails. Then I looked within my circle, I had a friend who was in the industry, and I reached out and he served as a mentor.

PT: Did you face any obstacles or biases entering the male-dominated business?

Niona: The industry presents constant challenges, from exchange rate fluctuations to unreliable power supply, making me spend more on diesel. Being a woman in a male-dominated field means I have to put in twice the effort. This involves extensive marketing, both online and in person, which includes visiting stores and engaging with store owners.

PT: How do you balance work and personal life?

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Niona: I am not married. So, my attention is devoted solely to the business.

PT: What motivates you to thrive in this field?

Niona: I have a mentor who has been in the industry for seven years. His journey has truly been very inspiring and impressive. He started by selling blackberries at the university. He took a break, then seven years ago, he took it up again and now he’s a big name in Computer Village (Lagos).

Seeing someone who started with nothing and has now become respected, simply reminds me, daily, that truly, there is dignity in labour. If you keep at it, putting one foot in front of the other, truly, the possibilities are endless.

The computer village market is truly a hidden gem if you know your way around and you sell quality products, it will only take time and I am here to play the long game.

PT: ⁠How do you handle gender-related stereotypes or biases from clients or colleagues?

Niona: Honestly, that’s totally out of my control. I am not in charge of anyone’s behaviour, I’ll just keep doing me and keeping my eyes on the prize. Thus far, it has worked pretty well for me.

PT: ⁠What opportunities do you see for women in business?

Niona: Opportunities are lurking everywhere. Some people look but they do not truly see. Many people my age also have an insatiable desire to get rich, quickly. We need to put an end to that mindset and realise that good things do not come overnight but in due time, we are one step closer to success.

PT: ⁠How can women’s participation improve the industry?

Niona: I’m not going to paint this business as rosy. It is not something you get into and see results immediately. I have put blood, sweat, tears and funds into this. There have been months where I would post at least three to four times in the week and no sales at the end of the month. It’s not a walk in the park. The business does something to your mind. It conditions your mind and toughens it. You keep showing up digitally and physically.

You keep posting and paying for sponsored ads. I believe I cannot lose every day, one day, sooner than later will be payday. Some days are great, but there are multiple sales.

PT: ⁠How do you stay updated on the latest technologies?

Niona: The internet is your best friend. YouTube has everything one needs to know, and knowledge is power. You keep reading, researching, learning, unlearning and relearning. You can never know it all in this business because there are tonnes of gadgets. There have been times when clients will send me gadgets, I have never heard of, the next thing I am doing is grabbing my iPad and opening up Google and YouTube.

PT: What is your message for women who want to venture into tech gadget sales?

Niona: Be ready to put in the work. Nothing is guaranteed. Eventually, your work will speak for you. I promise, you cannot lose every day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

