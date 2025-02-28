The Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has condemned the rising cases of Gender-Based Violence, stating that such acts are contrary to cultural values.

Mr Sulu-Gambari condemned the rising menace on Wednesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at an event organised by the Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI).

The Emir, represented by Al-Haeri Abdulwahab, the Daudu Jeje of Ilorin, said that GBV directly violates their values, including protecting the vulnerable.

The event, themed ‘Mobilising Stakeholders for Action Against GBV in Kwara’, brought together decision-makers, including traditional rulers, government officials, security agencies, civil society actors, media practitioners and religious and community leaders.

GBV

Mr Sulu-Gambari stressed that GBV undermines the dignity, security, and well-being of not only the victims but also their families and communities at large.

The traditional ruler acknowledged the significant roles leaders play in shaping societal norms and values while urging his colleagues to join hands in championing the fight against GBV.

He noted that collective effort is required to prevent violence and support survivors to promote lasting change.

“GBV is a pervasive challenge that undermines the dignity, security, and well-being of countless individuals,” he said.

“As leaders and custodians of tradition, we have a profound responsibility to ensure that our communities become havens of peace, respect, and equality.”

Highlights

Some resource documents on GBV, including a fact sheet, issue brief, and the GBV Prevention and Advocacy Toolkit developed by BBYDI, were launched at the event.

The organisation’s Global Director, Abideen Olasupo, explained that the GBV Prevention and Advocacy Toolkit provides comprehensive strategies for preventing violence, supporting survivors, and fostering lasting societal change.

In his remarks about the toolkit, Mr Sulu-Gambari described it as a timely and vital resource for traditional rulers and other leaders to lead the fight against GBV.

Also speaking, the First Lady of Kwara State, Olufolake Abdulrazaq, described GBV as a pressing issue that demands collective action from all sectors of society.

Ms Abdulrazaq expressed her support for all initiatives to protect the rights and dignity of women and girls.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Executive Director of BBYDI, Nura Jimoh-Sanni, said the organisation remains committed to combating GBV, ensuring that no survivor suffers in silence and that communities must take a stand against all forms of violence.

Ms Jimoh-Sanni commended the Kwara State Traditional Council and the Council of Ulama (Islamic leaders and scholars) for embracing and supporting her organisation’s advocacy efforts to address GBV in the state.

“Since we launched our GBV prevention advocacy project in Kwara last year, we have held a one-on-one engagement with all first-class traditional rulers across the state,” she said.

“We have also organised GBV prevention workshops for high chiefs across the three senatorial districts and also aired different advocacy programmes on radio.”

Ms Jimoh-Sanni also spoke about the murder of Hafsoh Lawal in Ilorin allegedly by one Abdulrahman Bello, describing it as a “painful reminder that we must do more to protect women and girls from all forms of violence.”

Hafsoh Lawal

Kwara State was in the news recently following the murder of Ms Lawal, a student of Kwara State College of Education, by a self-acclaimed cleric for ritual purposes.

According to the Kwara State police spokesperson, Ejire-Adeyemi, the deceased father reported that his daughter had attended the naming ceremony of her friend’s child on 10 February and did not return home.

After several calls were placed to her contact without response, her parents came to the police to file a complaint.

However, Mrs Adeyemi said that based on credible intelligence, the police traced and picked up a suspect in the person of Abdulrahman Bello, a 25-year-old young man.”

“Initially, he denied, but upon questioning he admitted that he saw her and she came to his house and the incident happened,” he said.

In the latest update on the matter, the spokesperson said they believe that the suspect was not alone, and they are still investigating to unravel the identities of his accomplices.

Islamic leaders in the state have widely condemned the act and called for a thorough investigation and prosecution of anyone found behind her death.

