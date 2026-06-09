African women judges and justice sector leaders, including the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Kudirat Kekere-Ekun and the Chief Justice of Kenya, have called for judicial excellence and stronger gender inclusion.

The call seeks improved investment in justice systems across Africa to strengthen public trust and ensure good governance.

They made the call on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ) African Regional Conference held at the Body of Benchers Auditorium, Abuja. The event was themed, “Promoting Excellence in the Administration of Justice.”

The conference brought together senior women judicial officers from across Africa, including Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria, as well as government representatives.

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CJN Kekere-Ekun, in her keynote address, said the administration of justice remains the bedrock of democratic governance and societal stability across Africa.

She explained that confidence in the judiciary determines the strength of the rule of law.

“The judiciary occupies a unique position within democratic governance. Unlike the Executive, it commands no army. Unlike the legislature, it controls no public purse. Yet its authority derives from something far more enduring, and that is the confidence of the people in its impartiality, integrity and fidelity to the law.”

According to her, judicial excellence is not measured by speed of case disposal alone, but by the quality of reasoning, “integrity of judges, fairness of process, and public confidence in the courts.”

“Excellence is ultimately reflected in the ability of the judiciary to uphold the Constitution, protect the vulnerable, preserve the rule of law, and dispense justice without fear, favour, affection or ill will,” she said.

“It is therefore incumbent upon all judicial officers to ensure that every action, every decision, and every interaction strengthens rather than diminishes that confidence.”

Consequently, she said fostering excellence within the judicial framework demands “efficiency, transparency, accountability, accessibility, and unwavering commitment to ethical standards.”

The CJN also stressed the importance of technology and judicial education in improving efficiency but warned that technology must not replace judicial wisdom and human judgment.

She further called for continuous judicial training and mentorship, saying leadership must prepare the next generation of judges.

Push for global representation

Speaking at the event, the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya, Justice Martha Koome, EGH, who was represented at the conference by Hon. Justice Njoki Ndungu, CBS, Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya, called for stronger international representation of women judges in global courts and tribunals.

She added that African women judges are increasingly shaping jurisprudence and leading judicial institutions across the continent.

She said African governments must support women judges seeking international judicial appointments, including at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Kenya, she noted, has already nominated a candidate to the ICC and is willing to support other African candidates for international positions.

“A generation of women judges are mentoring others, shaping jurisprudence, and leading institutions,” she said.

She also called for stronger regional judicial cooperation and alternative dispute resolution systems.

Women shaping African jurisprudence

Also speaking at the event, the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, explained that women judges play a critical role in strengthening justice delivery by broadening perspectives on the bench.

She noted that women judges across Africa are breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations.

She, however, pointed out that judicial systems must remain transparent, compassionate, and anchored in the rule of law to sustain public confidence.

Also, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, a SAN, represented by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Beatrice Jedy-Agba, said women judges are no longer just participating in jurisprudence but actively shaping it across Africa.

He said judicial excellence is the foundation of African democracy and essential for human rights protection and sustainable development.

He also acknowledged persistent challenges facing women in the justice sector, including gender bias, economic hardship, and cultural stereotypes.

“African women aspiring to enter and excel in the justice sector still face systemic gender biases and economic hardships,” the statement read.

He called for bold reforms to deepen access to justice and strengthen institutions across the continent.

Infrastructure and judicial support

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who was also represented, said judicial excellence must be supported with investment in infrastructure and institutional support.

He said the government has completed residential quarters for judges and delivered court complexes in Abuja to strengthen judicial independence.

“Without excellence there is no justice, and without justice there is no nation,” he stated.

He also called for increased use of technology, improved case management, and reforms to make justice faster and more accessible.

Why the conference

The conference is expected to continue until Friday, June 12, with technical sessions on judicial principles, the judiciary as a catalyst for social change, access to justice, and gender inclusion in judicial leadership across Africa.

According to Mina Sougrati, the president of IAWJ, the conference provides an important opportunity for women judges from across Africa to come together to “share experiences, strengthen professional networks and exchange ideas on advancing justice, protecting human rights and promoting gender equality within the judicial system.”

She added that the work being done by members of the association contributes significantly to strengthening public confidence in the judiciary and advancing justice for women, children and vulnerable communities.

Also, the President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, who is also the President of the National Association of Women Judges Nigeria (NAWJN), Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, during her welcome address, explained that the conference will engage in thoughtful deliberations, panel sessions and collaborative engagements designed to deepen understanding of the challenges confronting the justice sector.

She said the sessions will explore innovative solutions that promote judicial excellence and strengthen public confidence in the courts.