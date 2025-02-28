The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday, arraigned a former governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji. and four others on money laundering charges involving N60.85 billion allegedly stolen from the state government.

The defendants were arraigned before trial judge Lilian Abai of the Abia State High Court I Umuahia.

They faced 16 counts of conspiracy, official corruption, stealing and diversion of public funds.

The prosecution alleged in one of the counts that sometime between 2011 and 2015 in Umuahia, Abia State, the defendants stole and converted N22.5 billion being the allocation to the Abia State Government as security votes.

Another count stated that between 2010 and 2011, the defendants conspired to commit unlawful acts of stealing and conversion of N12 billion belonging to Abia State from the Paris Club Refund.

Meanwhile, a statement by EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, Friday, said the defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges when they were read to them.

The EFCC’s prosecution counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, prayed the court to fix a date for commencement of trial.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Oyewale noted that the defence lawyers to 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th defendants – Bode Olanipekun, Chika Osolu Ojukwu, K.I Odeh, Oke Amaechi, and Isaac Anya – moved their respective clients’ bail applications .

In her ruling, judge Obai granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50 million each, one surety in like sum.

The court ruled that the defendants must have a landed property in Umuahia and must show evidence of Certificate of Occupancy

Additionally, the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means and deposit two recent passport photographs with the court.

The defendants must also deposit their international passports with the court registrar.

The judge adjourned the mattet till 18 and 19 June for commencement of trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

