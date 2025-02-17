Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI), a Nigerian non-profit organisation has unveiled an AI-powered chatbot designed to combat online Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in West Africa.

The chatbot, named ‘HerSafeSpace,’ was launched at the Global AI Action Summit in Paris, France, held from 10 to 11 February.

The summit, hosted by the French government at the Grand Palais, brought together world leaders, international organisations, civil society representatives, private sector stakeholders, and researchers.

Co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the event aimed to set global AI standards that promote collective progress and public interest.

HerSafeSpace project is one of five selected by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs through its Laboratory for Women’s Rights Online, a global platform focused on combating online and technology-facilitated GBV.

More about ‘HerSafeSpace’

BBYDI was represented by its Global Director, Abideen Olasupo, and Programme Specialist for Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV), Taibat Hussain.

Presenting the project, Mr Olasupo described ‘HerSafeSpace’ as an AI-driven tool that offers real-time support to women and girls facing online violence.

“This AI-driven tool will provide real-time support for women and girls facing online violence, educate

them on their digital rights and safety measures, and collect and analyse data to inform policy and future interventions,” he explained.

Ms Hussain also added that the design of the AI chatbot was guided by UNESCO’s AI ethics recommendations.

She emphasised that the project aims to increase awareness about online GBV and ensure a safer digital environment for women and girls.

“As part of this initiative, we will conduct digital safety education for women and girls and engage in data-driven advocacy and local partnerships to ensure sustainable impact,” she noted.

Collaboration

After the presentation, BBYDI’s global director, in a chat with newsmen, emphasised the need for critical stakeholders, including governments, tech companies, civil society, and international organisations, to continue to collaborate in ensuring that AI remains open, inclusive, and safe.

Mr Olasupo stressed that as AI continues to evolve, it is essential to develop frameworks and policies that prioritise ethical considerations, transparency, and accountability.

He also called for greater support for AI innovations that safeguard people and promote sustainable development.

