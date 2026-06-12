The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to raise a “red card” against child labour and recommit to protecting children’s rights to education, safety and dignity.

In a message marking the 2026 World Day Against Child Labour on Friday, themed “Red Card to Child Labour: Fair Play for Children, Decent Work for Adults,” Mrs Tinubu said no child should be denied the opportunity to learn and realise their potential because of forced labour.

“No child should be denied the opportunity to learn, grow and achieve their dreams because they are subjected to forced labour. Children belong in homes, classrooms, playgrounds and safe environments where they can grow and thrive,” she said.

Child labour challenge

According to estimates by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and UNICEF, nearly 138 million children worldwide, about one in every 17, are engaged in child labour, including 54 million involved in hazardous work that threatens their health and safety.

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This year’s campaign calls for stronger action on quality education, social protection, decent work for adults, stronger laws and enforcement, and other measures that address the root causes of child labour.

Agriculture remains the world’s largest employer of children. From cocoa farms in West Africa to rice fields in South Asia, the sector accounts for 61 per cent of child labour cases globally, representing about 84 million children working in farming, fisheries, forestry, and livestock production.

In Nigeria, an estimated 24.6 million children aged between five and 17 years, representing 39.2 per cent of the country’s child population, are engaged in child labour.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows the problem is more severe in rural communities, where 44.8 per cent of children are involved in economic activities.

More than 14 million Nigerian children are reportedly trapped in hazardous work environments that threaten their physical, mental and moral development.

Investment in children’s welfare

Mrs Tinubu urged sustained investment in children’s welfare and opportunities that would empower families and communities to provide adequate care and support for children.

“Let us all raise a red card against child labour and work together for a fairer and more promising future for every child,” she said.