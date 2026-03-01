Thousands of people gathered in Tehran on Sunday morning to mourn the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Khamenei was killed on Saturday in missile attacks by the US and Israel.

His death was confirmed by Iranian authorities in the early hours of Sunday.

On Sunday morning, thousands of people gathered at the Enghelab (Revolution) Square, waving Iranian flags and holding photos of Mr Khameini. Most of them were dressed in black, Al Jazeera reports.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that before Iranian authorities confirmed Mr Khamenei’s death, US President Donald Trump had announced the killing of the 86-year-old cleric, whom he described as “one of the most evil people in history.”

But back in the US, Mr Trump faces criticism from many Americans for starting a war without Congressional backing and in opposition to the wishes of most Americans.

Protests are being held in many parts of the US against the war, including in Washington, D.C., and New York, where New York City Mayor Zoran Mamdani is leading protesters.

Mr Trump had justified the war by saying Iran posed a threat to the US. Most Republican lawmakers are, however, in support of the war and the president’s declaration.

Iran’s IRCG on Sunday vowed retaliation for Mr Khamenei’s death and launched dozens of retaliatory strikes against Israel and US interests in the Middle East. Mr Trump has, however, warned against such retaliation.

Many countries, including Nigeria, have called for de-escalation and dialogue between the warring parties.

Khamenei’s successor

A three-person council will temporarily govern Iran following the death of Mr Khamenei.

The council, made up of President Masoud Pezeshkian and judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, as well as a member of the Guardian Council, will assume responsibility for the transitional phase, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

The trio will assume Mr Khamenei’s duties until the Assembly of Experts, a body of 88 influential clerics, nominates a successor.