Dozens of retaliatory strikes targeting US and Israeli positions have been launched in response to the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday.

The Tasnim news agency, a semi-official news outlet linked to the IRGC, reported that 27 US bases in the region, as well as Israel’s army headquarters and an arms complex in Tel Aviv, had been targeted.

The reports could not be independently verified.

Earlier on Sunday, the IRGC vowed revenge for the death of Khamenei.

“The killers of the Imam of the nation will not escape severe, decisive, and deterrent punishment,” the elite force said in a statement on Sunday carried by Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia.

Israel experienced repeated rocket alerts early on Sunday.

According to the military, the air force was deployed to counter the threat.

In response to the IRCG threat, US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran against retaliating to wide-ranging strikes by the United States and Israel.

“Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT,” he wrote.

Should this happen, the US will strike back “WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!” he added.

Saturday’s attacks targeted key locations where the Iranian leadership was meeting, killing top officials including Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the defence minister and the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Israeli military said.

The assault, which killed more than 200 people according to the Red Crescent, triggered retaliatory strikes against Israel and US military forces based in the Middle East.

