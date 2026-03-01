At least nine people were killed after protesters stormed the US consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday morning.

The protests broke out following the confirmation of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Several others were injured as security forces opened fire to scatter hundreds of pro-Iranian protesters trying to storm the consulate early on Sunday morning,” Al Jazeera reports.

A police surgeon told the news platform that at least nine bodies were brought to Karachi’s civil hospital.

Large protests were also reported in other parts of Pakistan.

“Protesters set fire to a United Nations ⁠office building in Pakistan’s northern city of Skardu, ⁠in the Shia-majority Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region, known for its Himalayan peaks popular with tourists.

“A large number of protesters have gathered outside the UN office in GB and ⁠burned down the building,” local government spokesperson Shabbir Mir told Reuters news agency, adding no casualties had been reported,” Al Jazeera reported.

Although Pakistan is a predominantly Sunni country, it also has millions of Shia Muslims.

Apart from being Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mr Khamenei was also seen as the spiritual leader of millions of Shia Muslims worldwide.

There have also been protests against his killing in other countries, including Iraq, Morocco, and Indian-administered Kashmir.

Mr Khamenei was killed in US and Israeli strikes on Saturday. His death was confirmed in the early hours of Sunday by Iranian authorities.

Iran’s IRCG on Sunday vowed retaliation for Mr Khamenei’s death and launched dozens of retaliatory strikes against Israel and US interests in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump has, however, warned against such retaliation.

Many countries, including Nigeria, have called for de-escalation and dialogue between the warring parties. Nigeria also has a Shia minority population, particularly in the northern part of the country. However, there have been no protests in Nigeria as of the time of this report.