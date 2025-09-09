The Qatari government has countered the claim by the administration of US President Donald Trump that it was notified of Israel’s attack on Hamas negotiators in its capital beforehand.

According to the spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Minister, Majed Al Ansari, the claim made by the White House shortly after the attack that it shared intel with the Qatari government was baseless and untrue.

The attack on the Doha residential headquarters led to the death of six officials, including a Qatari security official. But no member of the Hamas leadership was affected.

The Israeli army described the strikes as an assassination attempt on top Hamas leaders in Qatar’s capital, where multiple explosions were heard.

A few hours after the attack, the White House announced that the military had notified it and that President Donald Trump, in turn, alerted the Qatari government of the impending attack.

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Mr Trump directed his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to “inform the Qataris of the attack.”

“Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals.

“However, eliminating Hamas, which has profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal,” she said.

Responding to this claim, Mr Al Ansari said Qatar was notified of the “impending attack” in the middle of the explosions, after the Israeli army had launched its strike.

In a post on X, he wrote, “The statements being circulated about Qatar being informed of the attack in advance are baseless.”

“The call from a US official came during the sound of explosions caused by the Israeli attack in Doha,” he said.

Qatar has suspended its mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas toward the release of Gaza hostages and a ceasefire deal.

The Middle Eastern country declared that it would not tolerate “this reckless Israeli behaviour and its continued tampering with regional security.”

“Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they become available,” Mr Al Ansari said.