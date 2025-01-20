The first 90 Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel under the terms of the Gaza ceasefire deal were freed hours after an agreement took effect on Sunday.
The agreement is to halt the fighting that has devastated the coastal territory; local media cited Israeli authorities as confirming.
Local media outlets, including the Times of Israel, cited the prison authority as confirming the release, saying that most of the freed prisoners were women and minors.
The majority of the detainees came from the West Bank, while others were from East Jerusalem, according to the reports.
Palestinian media showed the footage and pictures of what they said were released prisoners arriving in Ramallah.
On Sunday, the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas released the first three Israeli hostages as part of the ceasefire agreement.
They were transferred by the Palestinian militant group Hamas to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Sunday afternoon.
Among those transferred were three women, named by the Israeli military as Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher.
They were then transferred to Israeli forces and transported to a hospital in Tel Aviv, where they were greeted by family.
A Hamas spokesman had confirmed that four more Israeli hostages would be released next Saturday.
This will be part of the deal to exchange 33 hostages for 1,904 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails over the course of six weeks.
Following months of stalemate in the 15-month Gaza war, a three-stage ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas was brokered on Wednesday, capping months-long efforts by the U.S.
Others are; Egypt and Qatar to mediate between the warring parties.
The first stage of the ceasefire agreement also foresaw the Israeli military withdrawing from densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip.
(dpa/NAN)
