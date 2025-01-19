The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has said the ceasefire deal with Hamas, which should take effect today, would be delayed should Hamas fail to release the names of captives.
He ordered the Israeli military not to begin the ceasefire in Gaza until Hamas issued the names of the captives to be released.
Mr Netanyahu’s office disclosed this in a statement on Sunday Morning.
“The prime minister instructed the IDF that the ceasefire, which is supposed to go into effect at 16:30 GMT, will not begin until Israel has the list of released abductees that Hamas has pledged to provide,” his office said, according to CNN.
|
Israel and Hamas had reached a cease-fire agreement on Wednesday after months of negotiations.
The agreement brings to a halt the conflict between the duo, which has lasted 15 months after Hamas launched a surprise attack on the southern part of Israel, leading to the deaths of about 1,200 persons.
According to the ceasefire agreement, names should be provided at least 24 hours before a planned exchange.
However, Hamas has said it is committed to the agreement, and the delay is due to “technical field reasons.”
In the initial stage of the deal, thirty-three Israeli hostages are set to be released in return for the freedom of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.
READ ALSO: South Korean court extends President Yoon’s detention
This first phase will also see the release of three Israeli women held as civilian hostages.
However, despite the ceasefire agreement, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have continued.
According to Gaza’s Civil Defense, this has led to at least 122 deaths and 270 injuries since the announcement of the deal on Wednesday.
Israel has killed over 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, since the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999