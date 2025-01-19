The Katsina State Police Command said its operatives successfully foiled an attack by bandits on Ruwan Doruwa village in Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.
The police said seven suspected bandits were killed in the operation while 61 cows, 44 sheep, two donkeys, one goat, and one dog were recovered.
The Katsina police spokesperson, Sadiq Abubakar, said in a statement that the incident occurred on Saturday at about 9:00 a.m.
He said a distress call was received at the Dutsinma Divisional Police Headquarters that some suspected bandits, armed with dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles, attacked Ruwan Doruwa village.
|
Following the report, the police mobilised other security agencies and vigilantes and promptly visited the scene.
Upon arrival, the team engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle, which resulted in the death of seven of them while the remaining fled the scene with various degrees of injuries, abandoning all the suspected rustled animals.
Mr Abubakar said the Commissioner of Police in Katsina, Aliyu Musa, commended the police operatives for their gallantry, valour, and professionalism. He reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of members of the public.
READ ALSO: Nigerian senator asks governors to prioritise investment over luxury cars
The police chief called on members of the public to continue to support the command by providing timely and useful information that will help the command in the ongoing fight against all forms of crime and criminality in the stat
Katsina is one of the Northwest states most affected by banditry in Nigeria. Thousands of people have been killed, kidnapped or displaced in recent years by the bandits who mainly operate in the rural areas of the state.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999