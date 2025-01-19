The death toll from the petrol tanker explosion in Niger State has risen to 73, Hussaini Isah, the head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Minna operational office, told journalists Saturday evening.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the explosion took place around Dikko Junction intersecting the Abuja-Kaduna highway in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State on Saturday morning.

An eyewitness, Abdulmalik Jibo, told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident occurred around 7 a.m. when a petrol-laden tanker detached from its truck.

“The drivers were trying to transfer the petrol to another tanker,” he said, noting that he was not at the scene when the tankers caught fire.

Earlier media reports estimated that over 30 people died in the explosion. By Saturday evening, the FRSC in the state had confirmed 60 deaths.

Over 70 dead, 56 injured

Mr Isah, the head of the NEMA operational office in Minna, covering Niger and Kwara states, said 73 bodies had been counted as rescue efforts continued. He added that 53 injured people have also been hospitalised.

The NEMA boss said a detailed report “would be given later.”

Mr Isah, however, advised that more needs to be done “when it comes to sensitising people about these kinds of incidents.”

He advised people to always stay away from such “dangerous scenes”, describing the loss of lives as avoidable.

Our reporter at the scene counted more than 50 bodies burnt beyond recognition loaded onto a truck around 5:56 p.m., while several other bodies still lay in their ashes and blood.

Although some family members identified some bodies, multiple sources said most of the victims were members of a community near the scene of the incident.

Fire service operatives quenched the inferno by Saturday sundown while NEMA officials continued rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Mohammed Bago, has expressed worry over the recurring incidents of tanker explosions in the state.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, Governor Bago expressed shock over the latest explosion.

He described the incident as worrisome, heartbreaking and unfortunate.

Mr Bago sympathised with the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and the health of the injured.

The governor, however, cautioned people to always be responsible and give priority to their safety.

